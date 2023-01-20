Piers Morgan has called Madonna a “grotesque trainwreck embarassment” ahead of her 40th anniversary world tour.

The TalkTV host was blasted by critics for “misogynistic” comments he expressed about the singer, who is due to embark on a series of concerts in 35 cities across the globe.

Morgan referenced Madonna’s age and outfit choices in his remarks.

“She’s too old, she shouldn’t be doing this schtick. It’s all over,” Morgan said as he spoke to co-host Jeremy Kyle.

