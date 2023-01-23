For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Freezing fog and high altitude polar vortex winds are set to descend on swathes of Britain, prompting authorities to issue a pollution alert amid concern for those most vulnerable to poor air quality.

The Met Office said parts of England will be hit by difficult driving conditions while freezing temperatures could see untreated surfaces become slippery.

The yellow weather warning will be in place between 12.15am and 11am on Monday, with Lincolnshire, East Anglia and the southeast expected to see the densest fog.

With visibility likely to drop as low as 50m in some parts of England, according to forecasters, the fog could cause travel delays and lead to some flights being cancelled.

A walker makes their way through fog on a frosty morning in Primrose Hill in north London (AFP/Getty)

As a result, London mayor Sadiq Khan has issued a “moderate” air pollution alert for the capital as the conditions cause poor dispersion of vehicle emissions.

“On Sunday, alongside the extreme cold temperatures we’ve been experiencing, we are also expecting moderate to high levels of air pollution,” he said.

“I’m urging Londoners to look after each other by choosing to walk, cycle or take public transport, avoiding unnecessary car journeys, stopping engine idling and not burning wood or garden waste, all of which contributes to high levels of pollution.

“This is particularly important in order to protect those who are more vulnerable to high pollution,” he added.

With foggy conditions dominating the forecast over the weekend, the AA urged motorists to make alterations to their normal driving habits in order to stay safe on the roads.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “With freezing fog forecast across parts of the UK, drivers heading out on the roads should change how they drive.

“When it’s foggy, it can be harder to tell if other vehicles are moving and many accidents happen because drivers don’t realise that the car in front of them has stopped.

“Reducing their speed and allowing more room for the car in front is necessary, but drivers should also ensure their lights are in working before setting off.

“Drivers owning cars with automatic headlights should be prepared to take control as foggy conditions can trick them and they won’t turn on.”

The recent cold spell will finally abate during the early parts of next week as temperatures overall will be near normal to mild.

A woman walks in the fog at Parliament Hill in Hampstead Heath during foggy weather (Getty)

It comes after temperatures plunged below -10C in parts of the UK this week amid snow and icy conditions.

Drumnadrochit near Inverness in the Highlands hit -10.4C in the early hours of Thursday, making it the coldest recorded temperature of the year so far.

Met Office Outlook:

Headline:

Fog slow to clear central and eastern England.

Today:

Frosty start across much of England, with areas of freezing fog, which may persist all day in some eastern districts, else sunny period south and east. Cloudier and milder across west and north with some rain or drizzle at times.

Tonight:

Frost and patchy freezing fog across southern and eastern England. Cloudier with some rain or drizzle in the north and west with areas of mist and fog across Northern Ireland.

Monday:

Cloud and occasional rain in far north and also areas bordering the Irish Sea. Fog patches slow to clear over Northern Ireland and southeast England, else dry with some sunshine.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Patchy frost and fog across parts of southern England Tuesday. Elsewhere, cloudier with outbreaks of mainly light rain and drizzle, these spreading south Wednesday; showers follow to the far north.