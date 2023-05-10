Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Earlier this week, Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro announced he has become a father for the seventh time at the age of 79.

During an interview at the New York premiere of his latest film About My Father, De Niro said he’s “good with” having another child, adding that parenthood “never gets easier”.

Here are some of other stars who have grown their families later in life:

Jon Snow

Earlier this year, veteran broadcaster Jon Snow spoke about becoming a father again in his seventies. He and his wife, Zimbabwean academic Dr Precious Lunga, had a baby boy via a surrogate in March 2021.

Speaking in March this year, the former Channel 4 News presenter said of his son: “He’s not a difficult child in any form. He has not yet proved to be any kind of a nocturnal disruptor. His mother is a very hands-on mother but I play my part. I’m an attentive dad. We get on very well, we play a lot.”

He added: “Despite the obvious fact that I was born in 1947 and therefore I’m 75, I don’t feel it. I still feel full of energy and zest and interest. I’m sure one can talk one’s way into elderly life but I have failed to do so so far.”

Billy Joel

In 2017, singer Billy Joel became a father again at 68, when his wife Alexis gave birth to their second child, Remy Anne, in New York.

In an interview with Extra the same year, he said it feels “fantastic” to become a father again, as Alexis added that the “Piano Man” singer is extremely “hands-on”.

Paul Weller

Paul Weller became a father for the eighth time in 2017 at the age of 59, after his second wife Hannah Andrews gave birth to the couple’s third child. Their daughter Nova was born at the couple’s home, according to a message posted on the singer’s website at the time.

“Nova” is also the title of a track on Weller’s album A Kind Revolution.

Weller shares two children, Leah and Nathaniel, with ex-wife and The Style Council backing singer Dee C Lee.

He also has a daughter, Dylan, with make-up artist Lucy Halperin.

The “Changing Man” singer also shares daughter Jessamine and son Stevie Mac with Samantha Stock, whom he dated for 13 years before meeting Andrews.

In a 2018 interview, Weller ruled out having any more children, adding that “eight’s a good number, it’s my lucky number”.

Mick Jagger

Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger had his eighth child, son Deveraux Octavian Basil, with partner Melanie Hamrick in December 2016, aged 73. Hamrick was 29 at the time.

A statement from the musician’s publicist at the time read: “They are both delighted. Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time.”

Jagger welcomed his first child, daughter Karis, 52, with Marsha Hunt in 1970.

He has one daughter, Jade, 51, with ex-wife Bianca Jagger.

The rock ‘n’ roll legend also shares four children with former wife Jerry Hall, including daughters Elizabeth, 39, and Georgia May, 31, and sons James, 37, and Gabriel, 25.

Jagger welcomed son Lucas, 23, with model Luciana Morad Gimenez in 1999.

Charlie Chaplin

Film star Charlie Chaplin was also 73 when he had his eighth child, Christopher, in 1962 with his fourth wife, Oona O’Neill.

Charlie Chaplin (Getty)

Rod Stewart

Singer Sir Rod Stewart also became a father of eight at 66 with the birth of his son Aiden – his second child with Penny Lancaster – in 2011.

Stewart and Lancaster also have another son, Alistair, 19.

Rod had his first child, Sarah Streeter, 57, at the age of 17. He and Sarah’s mother, Susannah Boffey, made the decision to give her up for adoption at the time.

Ronnie Wood

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood was 68 when he and wife Sally Humphreys wlecomed their twin daughters, Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, in 2016.

The girls were born on 30 May, or two days before Wood’s 69th birthday on June 1.

In an interview shortly after, Wood said he was a “lucky man” and that “nothing tops” time spent with his daughters.

Wood also shares son Jess, 45, with his first wife Krissy Findlay. He has two children, daughter Leah, 43, and son Tyrone, 38, with second wife Jo Wood.

The musician also adopted Jo’s son Jamie from her previous marriage.

Rupert Murdoch

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was 72 when his daughter, Chloe, with ex-wife Wendi Deng, was born in 2003. Chloe has an older sister Grace.

He has six children, with three different women.

Murdoch has one daughter, Prudence, 65, with his first wife, a flight attendant and department store model Patricia Booker. The former couple divorced in 1967, after 11 years together.

The media mogul shares three children, Elisabeth, Lachlan and James, with Glasgow-born former journalist Anna Torv. They separated after 32 years of marriage.

Rupert Murdoch (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

George Lucas

Star Wars creator George Lucas was 69 when he and wife Mellody Hobson welcomed their first Everest in 2013.

Lucas also has three adopted children, including daughters Amanda and Katie, and a son Jett.

Elton John

Sir Elton John and David Furnish added a second son, Elijah, to their family in 2013 when the singer was in his sixties.

Additional reporting by PA Media