Royal baby: How are names chosen and does the Queen have to approve them?

Many are speculating over what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child will be called

Sabrina Barr@fabsab5
Friday 28 May 2021 15:11
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to welcome their second child into the world in the coming months.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are expecting a daughter on Valentine’s Day, 14 February 2020, following news of a miscarriage in July last year.

The couple released a sweet black-and-white photograph of Meghan and her baby bump clearly showing, as she lay on grass with her head on Harry’s lap. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed in a statement their son Archie “is going to be a big brother”.

They later told Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell interview in March that the new baby is due in the summer, but did not specify any date.

One of the biggest questions on everyone’s lips is what the baby will be called.

Here’s everything you need to know about how a royal baby is named:

What names are being considered for the royal baby?

If you take a look at the British royal family tree, you can see that the monarchy tends to stick to tradition when naming babies.

The most popular name for baby boys in the royal family is Albert, while the most common name among royal baby girls is Victoria.

Since Queen Victoria’s birth in 1819, there have been 12 royal babies named Albert in the family, while there have been nine Victorias over the past two centuries.

With their first child, the Duke and Duchess surprised everyone by choosing a non-traditional name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. They may consider a non-traditional name for their daughter as well.

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, said at the time: “I don’t think anyone of us saw either of these names coming.”

The couple may have chosen to depart from tradition as they’re further from the throne than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“The further down the line of succession, the more likely you are to have a more unique or untraditional name,” said Carolyn Harris, professor of history at the University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies and author of Raising Royalty: 1,000 Years of Royal Parenting.

On betting website Skybet, Diana is a “clear favourite” among bookmakers as Harry and Meghan’s daughter’s name, with Elizabeth coming second on the list.

Does the royal baby name have to be approved by the Queen?

While it’s the Queen’s decision whether or not the baby will be bestowed with a royal title, the decision over the baby’s first name is a more informal discussion, royal commentator Kate Williams explained.

“The Queen has the power to say what their title is,” Williams said, when discussing the imminent birth of Prince Louis in April 2018. ”But in the case of names, it is more of an informal conversation.

“Of course they have such respect for the Queen that if she says ‘I really don’t like that name,’ they’d definitely take that into account.”

