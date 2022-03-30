Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s three children made a rare appearance on the red carpet to support their parents’ Broadway show, Plaza Suite.

On Monday, the couple’s son, James, 19, and 12-year-old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, attended the opening of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.

The three teenagers walked the red carpet and posed for photos together, a rare occurance for the typically private family.

At the event, James wore a black suit, while Marion wore a long-sleeved pink dress, and Tabitha wore a black leather dress.

Parker, 57, and Broderick, 60, the stars of the shows, also took photos on the red carpet. The And Just Like That star wore a pink gown, covered in silver stars, while her husband wore a brown suit, white shirt, and green tie.

Parker shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram ahead of event. “Just wait until you see the front,” she wrote in the caption. “No words right now. I’m sure they’ll come later.”

A preview of Plaza Suite was first performed in February 2020 at the Emerson Colonial Suite in Boston, Massachusetts. However, the Broadway show was later put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown.

James, Marion, and Tabitha Broderick (WireImage)

Prior to opening night, after a two-year delay, Parker and Broderick expressed how excited they were to get on stage.

“We’re overjoyed to finally be able to welcome Broadway audiences to the Hudson Theatre to see Neil Simon’s celebration of New York, New Yorkers, and the wonderful ways they fall in love,” they said in a joint statement, via Deadline. “We simply can’t wait.”

Aside from their parents’ big day, James, Marion, and Tabitha typically avoid the spotlight. But, Parker occasionally shares posts about them on social media.

Last October, the Sex and the City star shared a post on Instagram in honour of her son, a student at Brown University, turning 19.

“Today. He doesn’t wake with us,” she wrote in the caption. “He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell. New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings.”

Parker also shared a photo of her two daughters walking to school on their last day of sixth grade last June.

“Hello to our rising seventh graders,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Thank you dear teachers. For your kindness, good humour, your shared love of your work and all the whole family learned about Venice, Baghdad, Spain and even our own global city New York!”