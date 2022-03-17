Scarlett Johansson reveals one thing she doesn’t want her children to know about her

Scarlett Johansson has revealed the one thing about herself that she would like to keep hidden from her children.

The Black Widow star, 37, who shares daughter Rose, seven, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, and son Cosmo, seven months, with husband Colin Jost, was asked the question during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

After jokingly deflecting the question initially, Johansson revealed that she hopes her children never find out that she used to smoke because she is “so ashamed”.

“My daughter may have asked me this before,” the actor said. “I used to smoke when I was younger and I’m so ashamed. I just don’t want her to ever think that I ever thought it was cool ‘cause she can never, ever, ever smoke.”

“‘Cause that’s what you do, you forbid your kids from doing things and then they don’t do them,” she jokingly continued. “So yeah, I just hope she never figures that out.”

Johansson’s admission about her former habit comes after she previously revealed that she is the stricter parent out of herself and Jost.

“Me, obviously,” the actor said when asked the question during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2021, adding that Jost is “so easygoing”.

While Johansson said she plans to hide one thing from her children, she also recently noted during an interview with InStyle that her daughter is at an age where she is questioning everything, with the actor revealing that she often receives questions such as: “Why are you tweezing your eyebrows? Why are you curling your lashes? What’s a tampon? What’s it for?”

“She asked me why my underwear went up my butt crack, and I had to try to explain what a panty line was,” the Lucy star recalled. “I was like: ‘‘Cause you don’t want a line in your pants,’ and she was like: ‘Why?’ And I was like: ‘‘Cause then you could see my underwear,’ and she was like: ‘But you are wearing underwear.’ Like I know, it’s weird.”

The actor and Jost, who married in October 2020, announced the arrival of their first child together in August, with the Saturday Night Live star writing on Instagram: “Okay, okay we had a baby. His name is Cosmo… we love him very much.”