Selena Gomez has asked her fans to “be kinder and consider others’ mental health” in her first TikTok post since rumours began circulating about on alleged feud between her and Hailey Bieber.

The singer and Rare Beauty makeup founder posted a new makeup tutorial using her own products on the platform.

While the video did not have any caption, Gomez appeared to address the rumours in the comments section and said her “heart has been heavy”.

Screenshots of the comments showed her thanking her fans and telling them she loves them “so much”. She added: “I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy.”

In a second comment, Gomez said: “Please, please be kinder and consider others’ mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

Rumours that Gomez, Bieber and Kylie Jenner were involved in an alleged disagreement began after the “Who Says” singer posted a video to her Instagram Stories about her laminated eyebrows turning out more dramatic than she expected.

Later, a TikTok user suggested that Jenner had posted an Instagram Story mocking Gomez’s eyebrows, which the reality star has denied.

Over the years, Gomez and Bieber have been pitted against one another by fans due to the Only Murders in the Building star’s former relationship with Justin Bieber, who is now married to Bieber.

Gomez and Justin were in an on-again, off-again relationship over the course of eight years, but just months after they split up for good, he wed Bieber.

The singer and Bieber, who is the daughter of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, appeared to put the whole saga behind them in 2022, when they were photographed hugging at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala.

Gomez later spoke out publicly about the photo for the first time and denied allegations that they had any bad feelings towards one another.

Asked what the “story” behind the photo was in an interview with Vulture, she said there was no drama between her and Bieber.

“Yeah, it’s no big deal. It’s not even a thing,” she said.

Prior to the photograph being released, Bieber opened up about her relationship with her husband’s ex-girlfriend and said they owe each other nothing but “respect”.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, Bieber confirmed that the pair had spoken since she and Justin got married in 2018 and added: “She doesn’t owe me anything.

“Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot and I think there’s no expectations. I respect her, there’s no drama personally.”