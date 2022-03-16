Selma Blair shares message of ‘strength’ as she marks MS Awareness month

Selma Blair is “finding strength” amid her battle with multiple sclerosis. The actor marked March as MS Awareness Month in an Instagram post on Tuesday, 15 March where she documented all the ups and downs she’s experienced since being diagnosed with MS in 2018.

“March is #MSAwareness month,” she captioned her video, with the song “I’m Tired” by Zendaya and Labrinth playing in the background. “May we all find the strength to persevere.”

The supercut showed clips of Blair over the last few years, from her time undergoing treatment to dancing by the beach and caring for her 10-year-old son, Arthur.

Friends and fans offered their love and support to Blair in the comment section. “You are stunning, inspiring, so talented, so kind, so strong,” said Yellowjackets actor Melanie Lynskey. “Thank you for sharing so much of your story – you are incredible”.

“An inspiration to all,” commented Michelle Pfeiffer.

“You’re everything, Selma. One of the strongest people I know and such an inspiration,” said Bird Bakery co-founder Elizabeth Chambers.

The Legally Blonde actor, 49, publicly shared her diagnosis with MS in October 2018, after being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease a few months prior. Blair has been open about life with MS, and offered deeper insight into her health struggles in the Discovery+ documentary Introducing, Selma Blair. The film, which was released last October, follows Blair as she undergoes a risky stem cell transplant to treat the disease. In August 2021, Blair revealed that she was in remission following the stem cell transplant.