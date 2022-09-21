Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

What is the Ferber method of infant sleep training?

The popular sleeping method may not suit all children

Kate Ng
Wednesday 21 September 2022 15:59
Comments
Cat helps crying baby to sleep

Among the many challenges parents face, arguably the most difficult is setting a sleep schedule for a new baby.

Getting an infant to sleep at specific times can seem almost impossible, and each child has their own pattern of waking and sleeping.

Parents may often have to try multiple methods to get their baby to sleep. One popular approach is the Ferber method, a sleep-training system developed by doctor and researcher Richard Ferber in 1985.

But what is the Ferber method and does it work?

What is the Ferber method?

The Ferber method has been described as a “cry it out” approach that “trains” babies to self-soothe by letting them cry for a specific period of time before parents will offer comfort.

Recommended

Also known as “Ferberisation”, this method is recommended for babies that are around six months or older.

In order to use this method, parents are instructed to put their child to bed and stay away for three minutes to start, ignoring any crying or fussing the child might make.

After three minutes, they can check on the child, but should refrain from physical soothing. They then leave the child in bed again for another five minutes.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

They can then visit the child a second time if they are still not asleep, before leaving again. If subsequent visits are needed, parents are advised to wait for 10 minutes between each one.

The purpose of the Ferber method is to get a child to fall asleep and stay asleep without parental soothing.

Does the Ferber method work?

Because all children are different and have different needs, the Ferber method may not work for everyone.

In 2006, psychologist Jodi Mindell, from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, found that sleep training, including the Ferber method, has been linked to positive outcomes.

These include children who are less likely to resist bedtime or wake their parents up during the night after they have completed the sleep training.

Recommended

These are certainly the desired outcomes for parents who are sleep-deprived and seeking to introduce schedules into their children’s lives.

However, other methods of sleep training have also been shown to have similar outcomes, including those that don’t involve “cry it out” methods.

In addition, the Ferber method is not recommended for very young babies under the age of six months old, or for children who have a great fear of being left alone.

According to Parenting Science, it is also not considered an appropriate treatment for most child sleep problems, such as nightmares and night terrors, sleep disorders such as snoring or sleep-walking, and daytime stress.

Should I try the Ferber method?

Parents should research various methods of sleep training or speak to a professional to decide what could work best for both them and their child.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The NHS recommends teaching babies that night-time is different from daytime from a very early age. This can be done by making sure there is lots of daylight and activities during the day, and switching to keeping the lights down low and using a quieter voice as it gets closer to bedtime.

“Your baby will gradually learn that night-time is for sleeping,” the health service adds.

“Be prepared to change routines as your baby grows and enters different stages,” the NHS advises. “And remember, growth spurts, teething and illnesses can all affect how your baby sleeps. If your baby is having problems sleeping or you need more advice about getting into a routine, speak to your health visitor.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in