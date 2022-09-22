Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

What is the 4-7-8 sleep method?

Technique focuses on regulating breathing

Saman Javed
Thursday 22 September 2022 09:58
Comments
<p>The 4-7-8 sleep method focuses on breathing</p>

The 4-7-8 sleep method focuses on breathing

(Getty Images)

The average adult needs between seven and nine hours of sleep every night to lead a healthy life, the NHS recommends.

According to the health service, a long-term lack of sleep can contribute to a multitude of diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s and mental health illnesses like anxiety and depression.

Experts have endeavored to come up with different routines or methods people can adopt to help them fall asleep.

One such technique is called the “4-7-8 method”, an exercise which aims to regulate breathing and help the body relax before bedtime.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

What is the 4-7-8 method?

The most vocal advocate of the 4-7-8 method is American doctor Andrew Weil.

Explaining the technique in an appearance on The Ellen Show, Weil said those trying the technique should begin by making sure the tip of their tongue is touching the tissue at the back of their upper front teeth.

Begin by breathing in quietly through the nose for a count of four seconds.

Hold your breath for a count of seven seconds before exhaling

When exhaling, blow air out forcibly through the mouth for eight seconds, making a whooshing sound while you do this.

Then repeat this for four breath cycles. Weil said that for the first four months, members of the public should do this for no more than four cycles.

When you feel more comfortable with the technique, you can increase this to eight cycles. You should never exceed eight cycles, Weil advises.

Is it effective?

Weil says the method is a “great way” to help people fall asleep at night or fall back to sleep if they wake up in the middle of the night.

Recommended

He claimed the method can help ease anxiety, lower heart rate, lower blood pressure and improve digestion.

It should be noted that no large-scale study on the effectiveness of this method has been carried out.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in