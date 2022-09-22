Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Lack of sleep or poor-quality sleep can result in myriad mental and physical issues.

The effects of a poor night’s sleep can leave you feeling fatigued, irritable, and less patient throughout the day. You could also feel more sluggish and slow-thinking.

But not getting good sleep regularly can have more serious and long-lasting impacts on your health.

According to the NHS, poor sleep is a contributing factor of risk of diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s and mental health illnesses such as anxiety and depression.

That being said, many experts have put forward innovative ideas to help the public sleep better.

One such method is known as the “10-3-2-1-0” routine, which has been widely shared on social media.

Here’s everything you need to know about the method.

How does the 10-3-2-1-0 method work?

The sleep training method has been shared by Boston, US-based doctor Jess Andrade.

In a video shared with her 140,000 Instagram followers, Andrade cautioned that this method may not suit everyone, depending on their medical history, and anyone with concerns about their sleeping patterns should consult their doctor first.

The first step of the method, 10, refers to not drinking any caffeine at least 10 hours before you plan to go to sleep.

As per the second step, you should stop eating or drinking alcohol at least three hours before bed to reduce acid reflux.

All work and homework should be abandoned two hours before bed. Finally, switch off all screens including phones, tablets and television one hour before bed.

“Zero is the number of times you will hit snooze in the morning,” Andrade concluded.

The method explained

Writing in the caption of the video, Andrade explained how the various steps can improve sleep.

“Caffeinated drinks will clear from the blood stream in around 10 hours and eliminate the stimulatory effects,” Andrade said. “Finishing eating big meals or alcohol three hours before can help reduce symptoms of reflux and alcohol impairs your natural sleep cycle reducing good quality sleep.”

Putting away any work or homework two hours before sleep gives your brain a “mental rest”, she claimed, adding: “One hour before bed reduce electronics as the blue light disrupts body’s natural sleep cycle.”