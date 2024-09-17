Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Suki Waterhouse has jokingly confessed that she’ll be turning to Reddit for the best parenting advice.

The 32-year-old singer spoke candidly about her six-month-old daughter – who she shares with rumored fiancé Robert Pattinson – during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Ben +1 show. During the episode, as reported by People, Waterhouse shared that while she spent a lot of time at home when she became a first-time mother, she didn’t read baby books for advice.

“I wasn’t really leaving the house very much by the end. You know, I didn’t really want to be out and about,” she said. “There was something really, I found really wonderful about that limitation and just like preparing for something, preparing for this complete unknown. I had no idea what to expect. I did not read any bloody books.”

However, she acknowledged that she doesn’t “really” have any regrets about how she prepared herself for motherhood. In fact, she explained that with the help of the internet, specifically Reddit, she’s continued to get some great tips about raising a child.

“Google is a great thing, isn’t it?” she explained. “Okay, but Reddit when you have kids, it’s like... Reddit in life. Reddit after everything, right? But yeah.”

She added: “That was probably where I’m gonna learn everything on how to raise my child is Reddit.”

Last July, Waterhouse posed alongside her daughter for the cover of British Vogue. In the photo, the Daisy Jones & the Six star stood in a green garden while holding her baby daughter close to her chest. The cover photo marked the first time Waterhouse had shown off the bundle of joy since announcing her birth in April.

Speaking to the publication, Waterhouse shared her candid thoughts about motherhood, describing it as “shocking in every way.” However, she shared that Pattinson has been nothing but supportive throughout their transition to becoming parents.

“He was there with me and like all dads, he was really nervous. But for someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm,” she recalled about the Twilight alum, noting that Pattinson is “the dad I could have hoped for” for her daughter.

“I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story,” she quipped.

open image in gallery Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse attend the GO Campaign's Annual Gala 2023 ( Getty Images )

Throughout her pregnancy, which she confirmed on stage at a music festival in November 2023, Waterhouse admitted that she “really had no concept that there was a baby inside me.” However, when she was expecting, Waterhouse still maintained a “go-with-the-flow attitude.”

When Pattinson and Waterhouse – who have been together for more than five years – learned they were expecting their first child together, they welcomed the news with open arms. “No, we really planned it,” Waterhouse said, when asked if her pregnancy came as a surprise. “One day we looked at each other and said, ‘Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be.’ I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’”

Back in June, Pattinson spoke about becoming a parent while attending the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, France. “[Having a child] makes you feel very old and very young at the same time,” he joked.

“She’s so cute,” the Batman star added. “You know, already, I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at three months, I’m like, ‘Oh I can kinda see who she is already.’”