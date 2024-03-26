Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson reportedly welcome first baby

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have reportedly welcomed their first child together.

The musician, 32, and the Batman star, 37, were pictured pushing a stroller in Los Angeles this week, in photos published by the Daily Mail. Pattinson was dressed casually in a grey MoMA hoodie, olive green Patagonia jacket, black sweat shorts and sunglasses as he pushed the baby’s stroller.

Waterhouse trailed behind them wearing a black longline trench coat with a beige baseball cap and sunglasses. According to the outlet, the couple were joined by the model’s mother, Elizabeth, on the walk.

The “Good Looking” singer was last spotted with her baby bump on 24 February, when she and her rumoured fiancé went on another stroll around Los Angeles. Her most recent Instagram post, which was shared on 28 February, also showed off Waterhouse’s baby bump. The couple have yet to publicly confirm the gender of their newest addition.

Back in November, Waterhouse announced she was expecting her first baby with the Twilight actor at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. While performing on stage in a shimmery pink dress, Waterhouse said: “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else going on.”

She then opened the flap of her coat to reveal a growing baby bump, as the crowd at the festival cheered her on. “I’m not sure if it’s working,” Waterhouse jokingly added.

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been in a relationship since July 2018. Last December, it was rumoured the couple were engaged after the Love, Rosie star was pictured wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. A source later told People the couple were engaged after five years together. “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” they said.

While the notoriously private pair have kept many details about their relationship to themselves, Waterhouse previously reflected on her five-year romance with Pattinson last year. Speaking to the Sunday Times in February 2023, she noted that she’s “shocked” to be “so happy with someone for nearly five years”.

Waterhouse, who was on tour throughout the United States at the time, explained that two months is the longest she and Pattinson have spent apart since they started dating. “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him. Then he’ll come out for a couple of days,” she said, of their plans to meet during the American leg of her tour.

When asked what she thinks makes her relationship with Pattinson work, Waterhouse said: “I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me.

“We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious,” she added.

The couple made their long-awaited red carpet debut at the Dior fall 2023 menswear fashion show in Giza, Egypt, in December 2022, followed by their joint appearance at the 2023 Met Gala.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Waterhouse and Pattinson for comment.