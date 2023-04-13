Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queer Eye star Tan France and his husband Rob France are expecting their second baby together via surrogate.

The 39-year-old reality TV star announced on 13 April that he and his illustrator husband will become a family of four this summer. In August 2021, the parents welcomed son Ismail who was born prematurely.

The Next in Fashion host shared the baby news during Thursday’s episode of Milk Drunk: The Podcast. In a video clip posted to Instagram, France revealed that the couple have been wanting to expand their family for a “long time”

“Hard to believe it was two years ago today we announced Ismail was on his way! And today – we couldn’t be prouder to share that he’s going to be a big brother!” France captioned the post. “Becoming dads has been our greatest joy, and we are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate.”

In the comments, France’s fellow Queer Eye co-stars rushed to congratulate the couple on their newest addition. Karamo Brown left a string of red heart emojis, while Jonathan Van Ness wrote: “Congratulations!” Meanwhile, Antoni Porowski jokingly commented two pregnant man emojis.

Now, the British-American fashion designer has recalled the moment he and his husband learned their surrogate was pregnant last December.

“We were over the moon,” France said in an interview with People on Thursday. “It was the best feeling ever. I mean, it felt almost as shocking as the first time. I was overjoyed, in tears, I couldn’t believe that it had finally happened again. It was just the most incredible feeling.”

France explained that the couple decided to have another child because they wanted their 21-month-old son to have a built-in best friend that was also close in age.

"We wanted him to have someone that will be his person that he’s tethered to,” France told the outlet. “I’m really close with my siblings and my husband is really close with his, so we wanted to create a family where [our child] would have more support other than just Rob and I.”

He added the most exciting part about expecting another baby is that Ismail will “have somebody hopefully for the rest of his life that he gets to call his person”.

While he revealed that the couple already know the sex of their unborn baby, they won’t be sharing it with fans just yet. However, the two have already picked out a name for baby number two. Speaking to People, France also gave insight into the couple’s “wonderful” relationship with their surrogate, whom he praised as an “incredible woman.”

“The only thing that’s different is that she’s out of state,” said France, who lives in Salt Lake City, Utah. “So we don’t get to see her in real life as much, but we see her on FaceTime or Zoom. We text regularly, and so it’s been great.”

In August 2021, Tan France and husband Rob welcomed their eldest child Ismail seven weeks earlier than his due date. The newborn spent three weeks in the NICU (newborn intensive care unit) before he was taken home. “Give our son a warm welcome,” France captioned a photo of the parents smiling with their son. “Ismail France, born July 10th.”

“He came seven weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past three weeks,” he wrote. “But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed.”

France added that their surrogate was “doing so great” post-labour and they “couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”