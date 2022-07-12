Jump to content
The Kardashians season two: Kris Jenner reveals mystery medical scare in new trailer

‘I can’t tell my kids I’m scared’

Maanya Sachdeva
Tuesday 12 July 2022 07:32
'The Kardashians' season 2 trailer

Kris Jenner has opened up about suffering a mystery medical scare in the first trailer for season two of The Kardashians.

In the teaser trailer released on Monday 11 July, the matriarch cries while talking about an undisclosed illness which landed her in the hospital.

“I can’t tell my kids I’m scared,” the 66-year-old says, as she is seen lying in a hospital bed, adding, “They have enough problems. They don’t need to worry about Mom.”

In one scene, Khloé Kardashian worriedly addresses Jenner: “I don’t know what’s happening with you.”

No further details were disclosed in the one-and-a-half-minute trailer, which preludes the premiere of season two in September this year.

Meanwhile, at a separate point in the trailer, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson makes his first on-screen appearance on The Kardashians, after fans waited for a glimpse of the Saturday Night Live alum all through season one.

“Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” the SKIMS founder asks Davidson, while he was chatting with Khloe. In response, the 28-year-old comedian jokingly throws his phone and follows his girlfriend to the shower.

Davidson and Kardashian attended the 2022 Met Gala together

(AFP via Getty Images)

Davidson and Kim were linked together after the latter hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time last year. She was previously married to Kanye West and shares four children with the Donda rapper.

The season two teaser trailer also showed Kourtney Kardashian preparing for her wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, as well as the family’s $100m defamation lawsuit against Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna.

The second season of The Kardashians premieres 22 September on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK.

