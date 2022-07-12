Pete Davidson has officially made his first onscreen appearance in the trailer for season two of The Kardashians.

In a teaser trailer for the reality show’s second season, which was released on 11 July, Kim Kardashian asks the Saturday Night Live alum whether he would like to shower with her.

“Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” the SKIMS founder asked Davidson while he was chatting with her sister, Khloe Kardashian. In response, the 28-year-old comedian jokingly throws his phone and follows his girlfriend to the shower.

The one minute and 30-second teaser marks the first time Davidson has been shown on The Kardashians, which premiered its first season in April 2022. Since then, The King of Staten Island star has often been mentioned throughout the show, and even briefly appeared offscreen in the season one finale.

During the final credits scene, the 41-year-old reality star asked her boyfriend to come and meet a producer she has been working with for over a decade.

“She knows everything about me,” Kardashian said of the producer, Paxy. “She’s probably seen my vagina.”

Davidson, who remained offscreen, then asked: “More than me?”

To which she said: “​​Not more than you, but she’s probably seen it.”

‘The Kardashians' season two teaser

Before the premiere of season one, Kim Kardashian revealed to Variety that she had not filmed with Davidson, whom she has been dating since October 2021. However, she did hint to a possible appearance in season two.

“I have not filmed with him,” Kardashian said. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season. It wouldn’t reach until next season.”

The season two teaser trailer also showed Kim’s eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian preparing for her wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, as well as the family’s $100m defamation lawsuit against Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna.

The second season of The Kardashians premieres 22 September on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK.