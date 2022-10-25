Woman ‘deadlifts Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa’ in inspiring TikTok

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A personal trainer has received praise for making deadlifting weights equivalent to some of her favourite male actors look “effortless”.

Dana Zlateva posted an “inspiring” TikTok of herself lifting weights based on what she could find online about the respective weights of Tom Holland, Jensen Ackles, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The lightest actor was apparently Spider-Man star Holland, who, according to Zlateva’s research, weighs in at 64kg (141lbs).

In comparison, the heaviest weight she deadlifted was Jumanji star Johnson, who weighs in at 118kg (260lbs).

A previous video posted to Zlateva’s TikTok showed that she is capable of lifting far heavier weights, after she deadlifted 140kg.

She wrote in the caption of her recent video: “Fun idea but need heavier actors.”

Fans were quick to admire the trainer’s strength, with one person writing: “Girl, you forgot to struggle.”

Another said: “Made it look effortless! Try Chris Hemsworth [next].” Last year, Hemsworth told Bodybuilding.com that he weighed 97kg (215lbs) while starring in Thor.

A third suggested Zlateva try lifting the equivalent weight of Dave Bautista, whose weight fluctuates between 120kg (265lbs) and 131kg (288lbs).

Others were surprised at the reported weights of some of the celebrities, including Holland and Cavill.

“No way, Superman’s only 90kg?” one person asked. Zlateva agreed with their surprise and replied: “My thoughts exactly. Went off what the internet said.”

Another said they thought Momoa and Johnson would be “way heavier”, while others marvelled at how “lightweight” Holland is.

Johnson has previously spoken out about comments made about his weight and professional wrestling background when he began his Hollywood career.

In a 2021 interview with Men’s Health, he said he was told to lose weight and stop referencing his stage name “The Rock”.

However, he said that doing so would have been “miserable” and “eventually your career is probably going to fizzle out”.

Instead, Johnson chose to “say ‘f*** this s***, I’m gonna be me’ and we’re going to see what happens”.

“I think in that authenticity moment, that moment of clarity, a funny thing happened in the world of professional wrestling and a funny thing happened in the world of Hollywood, both industries conformed to my authenticity and allowed me to be me,” he added. “And that’s when things changed.”

In a separate interview published in November 2020, Momoa told the publication that he does not “work out much at all”, despite his impressive physique.

He said: “It’s just genetics. Hawaiians are big people. I rock-climb a lot but lifting weights is challenging. I’d rather just do hikes and bodyweight stuff: normal push-ups, pull-ups, squats.”