Aside from dance routines, funny skits and lip syncs, TikTok has become the go-to destination online for discovering the latest trends, hacks and hero buys – from make-up and viral lipsticks to Emily Mariko’s salmon recipe.

The platform has become synonymous with rising beauty trends and skincare recommendations – propelling cult products such as Revlon’s hair styler and Maybelline’s sensational sky high mascara into the mainstream.

Beyond beauty, TikTok is also the place for the latest foodie-based sensations, from baked oats to sourdough, with Asda even launching a feta pasta bargain bundle off the back of the app’s culinary hit.

Drinks trends have captured us too – the absence of many of our favourite coffee shops during various lockdowns meant it is no surprise that sales of espresso or bean-to-cup machines and milk frothers such as Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser (£99.95, Hotelchocolat.com) have soared in the last year.

Retailing at £99.95, the Hotel Chocolat velvetiser may seem steep – which is why TikTok users have been raving about a £25 Asda dupe.

If you’ve had your eye on the Hotel Chocolat frother for a while, you can bag the Asda dupe and make a £75 saving. Here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the device and how to buy.

George Home black milk frother: £25, Asda.com

From lattes to cappuccinos, make all your favourite barista-quality coffees at home with the Asda milk frother.

Whether you’re heating milk for an Americano or making an indulgent froth for a hot chocolate, the fuss-free device is designed with just two button controls and automatically switches off after frothing or heating milk.

One customer said the frother setting created a foam just like that enjoyed in a coffee shop while another praised it as “a great piece of equipment to help in making a perfect coffee.”

It’s suitable for plant-based liquids too, so you can froth everything from soya to oat milk. There’s a 150ml capacity for frothing and 300ml capacity for drinks.

Read more: The best Hotel Chocolat discount codes to use now

The sleek and modern look of the frother won’t look out of place in your kitchen while its compact size allows for easy storage. Wipe the frother with a cloth to remove milk residue and rinse the device for easy cleaning.

Sold out on the Asda George’s direct site, it’s now only available via Asda Groceries – so be quick adding the handy kitchen device to your shopping cart.

Buy now

