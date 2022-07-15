As any avid fake tanner knows, besides from the telltale orange hands, questionable elbows, streaky legs or missed pale patches, stained bedsheets are part and parcel of a fake-it-till-you-make-it glow. But is there a way to prevent this orange silhouette that’s left behind when you wake? Well, yes.

When market leader Bondi Sands launched its fake tan protector sheet (£29.99, Bondisands.co.uk), we were instantly sold on the idea of a transfer-free dividing layer between you and your sheets.

Effectively designed to be a silky pouch that you can slip into to prevent your tan rubbing off, the sheet not only let our tan develop more nicely but also saved our crisp clean bedsheets from orange stains.

But in recent months, a new affordable rival has arrived on the scene and quickly took TikTok by storm. Garnering rave reviews on the platform, Next’s £20 tan sheet protector soon sold out – but now, it’s finally back in stock.

Coming in four colourways – black, grey, navy and pink – the high street favourite claim to have designed a pouch that allows you to sleep comfortably in your tan, minus the mess. You simply hook the top of the product onto your pillows, slip yourself inside and place your duvet over the top. Costing £10 less than its market competitor, as part of our TikTok trials series, we naturally had to put it to the test.

How we tested

Slotting it into our weekly tanning routine, we considered how comfortable it was to sleep in and above all, how well it protected our sheets (and our tan developing, of course). Here’s our honest review.