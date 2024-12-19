How to protect yourself from tainted drinks while on vacation amid methanol poisoning fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Travelers have been put on high alert after seven tourists were recently hospitalized in Fiji from consuming alcoholic beverages at a five-star resort.

Officials have since concluded that “no illicit substances or methanol” were found in the liquor samples or ingredients consumed by the affected vacationers. In a warning shared on December 15, the Australian travel board urged visitors to “be alert to the potential risks around drink spiking and methanol poisoning through consuming alcoholic drinks” and to “get urgent medical help” if drink spiking is suspected.

Although no illicit substances were detected in the tourists’ drinks, their sudden illnesses have still raised concerns over the risk of methanol poisoning and drink spiking at luxury facilities.

Drink spiking is when someone puts alcohol or drugs in another person’s beverage without their permission or knowledge. Methanol poisoning can cause metabolic disturbances, permanent neurological damage, blindness and in severe cases, death, according to the National Library of Medicine (NLM).

The liquid, which is also referred to as “wood alcohol,” is colorless and flammable and can sometimes be formed from distillation processes. Most bottled alcohol produced by established manufacturers should have already been checked for methanol content, according to theNew York Times.

Tips for protecting yourself from methanol poisoning and drink spiking on vacation ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine says ingesting any amount of methanol from two to eight ounces could be fatal. Symptoms of methanol poisoning — drowsiness, vertigo, headaches, abdominal pain, hyperventilation, and convulsions — usually don’t occur until at least 12 to 72 hours after consumption, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It’s best to seek medical assistance within 10 to 30 hours of ingesting to increase the chances of successful treatment.

Most recently, two Australian teenagers died in the hospital after consuming tainted alcohol in Laos.

Jetsetters who are heading off to warm weather destinations should be aware of reported cases in hot spots across the globe. As such, here’s a list of several tips to protect yourself from drink spiking and methanol poisoning.

Check liquor bottles and labels

Even if the alcohol used or purchased comes in a branded bottle, the contents could’ve still been tampered with. It’s best to check the container for signs it’s been resealed or counterfeited, and to look for labels with misspellings or misprints.

Research restaurants, bars, and venues

Safe establishments are usually well-known and highly recommended. While staying at an accomodation, ask the front desk for restaurant or bar suggestions. Then, cross-check places with online reviews and trip advisory websites.

Keep an eye on the bartender making your drink

Never be too trusting with a bartender. If you walk away or take your eyes off the individual preparing your drink, this could run the risk of being deceived.

Do not accept free or discounted alcoholic beverages

Be weary of cheap alcohol bottles and drinks, as most counterfeit and bootleg products are typically lower in price. Only purchase alcohol from “licensed liquor stores, bars, and hotels,” as recommended by the U.S. Embassy.

No homemade drinks

Just as you shouldn’t accept discounted drinks or bottles, it’s best to avoid accepting homemade alcohol because there’s a higher chance it wasn’t properly checked for methanol in the distillation system.

Look out for embassy alerts in the country

Before traveling to your destination, sign up for embassy notifcations and alerts so you’re the first to know if a restaurant or venue has been flagged for a reported tainted drink case.