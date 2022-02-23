Television host Ty Pennington has shared his response to some of the online criticism he’s received about his body.

On 28 January, Pennington, the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition star shared a video of himself shirtless, with his shorts hiked up, and dancing on the beach on Instagram.

While the 57-year-old felt like this video was just an “honest moment” for him, he was quickly faced with rude comments on this video. And now, he’s sharing his reaction to these critics.

“What was an honest moment of just trying to make my wife laugh, was then picked apart by strangers – with a lot of views, comes a lot of hate!” he wrote in a recent Instagram post. “Comments like ‘disgusting,’, ‘gross,’ ‘omg he’s so old now,’ ‘grandpa,’ ‘he got fat.’”

“And I wondered, if I was still young and fit, would I be getting the same comments?” he added.

In regards to body positivity and acceptance, the Trading Spaces host noted that men deserve some “grace,” as he constantly gets comments on his posts asking “what happened?” and claiming he didn’t exercise enough, which wasn’t true.

“I have NEVER worked out harder in my life- 7 days a week,” he wrote. “What happened” is, it’s been 22 YEARS since I made my television debut! No, I don’t have a six pack anymore or a luscious head of hair.

“But what I do have is wisdom, empathy, life lessons and at 57 years old, I’ve TRULY never been happier!” he explained.

He then concluded the post by acknowledging that he’s still embracing who he is, as well as honouring his ageing process.

“Anyways, all this to say: I’m human and I have feelings,” he wrote. “Yes, I am older but I think it’s pretty cool.”

“And to that, here’s a picture my wife took of me that I really like – I have wrinkles and sunspots and grey hair but that’s okay,” he continued. “Cheers to getting older!”

This isn’t the first time Pennington has discussed ageing and his exercise routine. During an interview with The Chalkboard Magazine back in 2014, Pennington opened up about being 50 at the time and what approaches he uses to stay in shape, such as his fitness and wellness routine.

“Even if I don’t feel like working out, I do some sort of physical activity almost everyday,” he said, in regards to fitness. I’m always jumping through hoops so I take a jump rope with me everywhere. If you don’t use it, you lose it!”

“Regarding wellness, take time for yourself every day,” he added. “Everyone’s lives have become so fast-paced and busy, so it is easy to forget to stop, take a breath and take some time for yourself.”