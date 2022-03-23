Wanda Sykes reveals wife’s funny reaction to Oscars host announcement
Oscars co-host has been married to wife Alex since October 2008
Last February, it was announced that the 94th annual Academy Awards will be co-hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. The ceremony, which takes place Sunday evening on 27 March 2022, will have its first hosts in three years.
When Sykes agreed to host the Oscars event, the actress and comedian shared the news with her wife, Alex Sykes, of 13 years. However, according to the Monster-In-Law star, Alex was more concerned about her attire for the special evening.
“‘What am I going to wear?’” Sykes recalled her wife saying in an interview with People. “It was all of that.”
The 58-year-old Emmy winner also joked that she avoids telling her wife about her schedule because she is always asking for updates. “I can’t tell her stuff because she would drive me nuts asking about it every day,” Sykes said. “Like I’ll tell her: ‘Oh guess what? I’m shooting a movie in Hawaii,’ as I’m heading to the airport.”
As for how the couple are preparing for Hollywood’s biggest night, Sykes revealed that Alex is “working out, doing way too much,” while all she needs to host is “some comfortable shoes.”
The two tied the knot in October 2008, and are moms to 12-year-old twins Olivia and Lucas. In a 2019 interview with NPR’s Fresh Air, Sykes explained how her indifference toward having children changed when she met her wife. Even though Sykes acknowledged that she had no vision of having children at all, she said becoming a mother was “the best decision I’ve ever made”.
“I guess it takes you out of yourself,” Sykes said when asked what she loves most about motherhood. “Just to be able to love something so much and just want to be there and take care of them and not worry about yourself.”
