Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Heidi Klum has denied reports that she counts calories after she faced backlash over reports that she eats just 900 calories a day.

The supermodel addressed the reports on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, where she said in a video: “I just got home, and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories.”

Prior to the comment, Klum showed examples of some of the articles that alleged she eats just 900 calories a day.

“One, I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life, and don’t believe everything that you read,” Klum said.

The America’s Got Talent judge then became bluntly honest with her fans as she continued: “So, I don’t count my calories.”

According to The Daily Mail, in an expired Instagram Story from Sunday, Klum had stepped on a scale in response to a fan who’d asked the model to share her weight.

In Tuesday night’s video, Klum also defended herself from people who’d questioned why she’d revealed something as personal as her weight. “Someone asked me how much I weigh, and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed,” she explained. “I don’t know. People just put things together and just write a bunch of crap, and it’s really sad because there really is no real journalism anymore.”

The model went on to call out people who “make up stories” about others. “One person writes it, and then everyone jumps on it, and it’s really sad because, you know, people read that and they think that and possibly follow that, and that’s not good,” she said.

The Daily Mail reported that Klum had allegedly revealed she followed a 900-calorie diet during her Q and A on Sunday, which had also featured her meal routine. In the expired Story, she reportedly told viewers that she credits her figure to her breakfast, which consists of three poached eggs in warm chicken broth, according to the outlet.

This isn’t the first time the AGT judge has openly discussed her diet. When she was still a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2008, Klum revealed that her diet consisted of three small meals a day, in addition to never eating past 8pm.

Since then, she says her restrictions on food have lessened. When speaking to Red Magazine in 2020, she said her diet was less disciplined, despite her former struggles with food. “In the beginning, I had to [be disciplined about food] and now I’m just so used to it,” she told the outlet. “There are so many choices, just pick the right things. Because then you don’t have the struggle.”

“I feel happy with who I am and how I am. If I wasn’t, I would change it” she continued. “I wear the pants I want to wear and I live my life so I can.”

In addition to her diet, Klum also spoke out about the age gap between her and her husband, Tom Kaulitz. During Sunday’s Q and A session. one fan asked, “Don’t you feel that you’re in the age of Tom’s mom or age doesn’t really matter?” Klum was quick to say the latter was true.

“I honestly only feel that way when people point it out to me,” she replied.