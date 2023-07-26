Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heidi Klum’s model daughter has shared photographs of her severe sunburn on social media.

Leni Klum, 19, posted a photo of herself lying face down on a bed wearing underwear with her trousers pulled down.

In the image, Klum’s body appears to be badly sunburnt, with white marks showing wear her bikini top would have been.

In the caption, Klum wrote: “Obviously didn’t use enough sunscreen”.

Klum has followed in her mother’s footsteps by entering into the modelling industry.

Speaking to People, she explained that her decision to venture into the industry was very much inspired by her mother’s impressive career.

“I’ve always gone to work with my mom and thought, ‘This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she’s working’,” she told the publication in October.

"I'd jump in sometimes, and I'd play around with the makeup that her makeup artist would bring."

The model, whose father is the Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, is currently juggling her career alongside studying for a degree in interior design in New York.

Model Leni Klum shows off her sunburn on Instagram (Instagram @leniklum)

Last year, Klum spoke out against the “nepotism baby” criticism that she’s faced due to her famous mother.

“I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had,” she said. “I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I’m working on my own, travelling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing.”

Klum similary spoke out about following criticism of an underwear photoshoot she participated in with her mother, a shoot dubbed “a bit weird” and “just a bit ick” by social media users.