Heidi Klum opens up about her and husband Tom Kaulitz’s 16-year age gap

Heidi Klum has gotten candid about the 16-year age gap between her and her husband Tom Kaulitz.

On 20 August, the famed supermodel gave her 11.3 million followers a chance to ask her a question during an Instagram Live session. One fan took the opportunity to ask the 50 year old about her thoughts about being older than her spouse. “Don’t you feel that you’re in the age of Tom’s mom or age doesn’t really matter?” the curious individual asked. Klum was quick to say the latter was true.

“I honestly only feel that way when people point it out to me,” she replied.

According to her, age has never been an issue in the relationship. Speaking to InStyle in 2018, the America’s Got Talent host touched on how her followers were the only culprits for making her think about the age difference between her and the Tokio Motel bandmate, 33, who was her boyfriend at the time.

Klum confessed: “Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself. My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it.”

“That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it,” she added.

If her audience didn’t acknowledge the gap between them, Klum wouldn’t consider it relevant in her life. “I don’t really think about it that much otherwise,” the German-American fashion muse continued. “You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

The duo met back in 2018 and officially debuted as a couple at the Cannes amfAR Gala in May – a month after they first linked up. After eight months together, Klum and Kaulitz announced they were engaged before tying the knot privately in February 2019.

This is Klum’s third marriage, following her years spent with Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and Seal from 2005 to 2014. The former Project Runway lead shares three kids with Seal: Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13. Her eldest daughter, Leni, 19, is shared with her previous partner Flavio Briatore but was adopted by the British singer. From 2015 to 2018, Kaulitz was married to Ria Sommerfeld.

Klum spends a large majority of her time now as one of four judges on America’s Got Talent, next to Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara.