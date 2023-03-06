Heidi Klum gushes with pride over daughter Leni for ‘juggling’ modelling and college

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heidi Klum has expressed just how proud she is of her daughter Leni Olumi for “juggling” her own modelling career while studying in college.

Klum, who is one of the biggest and most recognisable supermodels in the world, has cheered her 18-year-old daughter on for pursuing modelling ever since Leni made her debut on the cover of German Vogue in 2021.

Mother and daughter posed on the cover of the magazine, with Heidi praising her daughter for not being a “mini-me” and forging her own path.

During an appearance at the 36th Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles over the weekend, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel told People: “I’m very proud of my daughter and her modelling. And she’s studying at the same time, she’s juggling already.”

Leni is currently studying interior design in college in New York City.

When she debuted alongside her famous mother on German Vogue, Leni wrote on Instagram: “So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with German Vogue, couldn’t dream of a better start!!

“Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum.”

In her own post, Klum wrote: “I’m so proud of you. And it’s not because you’ve chosen your own path. I know, that no matter which path you were to go down, you would be your own woman.

“You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want. You ain’t no mini-me and I’m happy for you that you can now show who YOU are.”

She added: “This Vogue [cover] is the best first step [in] the career you dream of. And even when it’s a little hard for me to let you go off into the world, I will always do everything for you to be happy and fulfil your dreams.”

Klum’s latest comments about her daughter’s modelling career come after fellow supermodel Kate Moss’ half-sister, Lottie Moss, defended being a “nepo baby” following the publication of a nepotism-themed cover in New York Magazine.

Lottie, who is also a model, said she was “sick” of people “blaming nepotism” for their own lack of success, tweeting in January: “Obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of [nepotism] but guess what? Life isn’t fair.

“If you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything! So instead of being negative about other people’s success go and try and create your own!”

Klum gave birth to Leni in 2004, soon after separating from ex-husband Flavio Briatore. Leni was adopted by Klum’s second ex-husband, the singer Seal, in 2009.

Klum also shares sons Henry Gunther, 17, Johan Riley, 16, and Lou Sulola, 13, with Seal.

The supermodel is currently married to Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz, after they wed in July 2019.