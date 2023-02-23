Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

The German model marked the occasion with a carousel post on Instagram, including a video of Klum and Kaulitz sharing a kiss and a naked mirror selfie, on Wednesday (22 February).

She captioned it “love of my life” along with a heart emoji,

Klum, 49, married the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 33, in a secret ceremony in February 2019.

Later that year, the couple hosted their friends for a second ceremony in Capri. Klum and Kaulitz exchanged vows on-board the Christina O, the yacht belonging to Jackie Kennedy Onassis‘s second husband, Aristotle Onassis.

On Wednesday, Klum also shared a video of her with Kaulitz in their car, with Tokio Hotel’s “Chateau” playing over it, on her Instagram Stories.

The accompanying lyrics read: “And baby, I don’t mind/As long as it’s you and I.”

“Baby no, I don’t mind/If we wanna dance tonight then/People gonna talk/Let them talk, let them talk, let them talk about it.”

Earlier this month, Klum opened up about starting a family with Kaulitz. The mother of four told Jennifer Hudson: ““I mean it’s a lot. I’ve done it four times. And I breastfed eight months each time and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row.”

However, she added, she wasn’t opposed to the idea of having another baby.

“No, I waited a long time, so maybe yeah,” Klum told Hudson.

Klum welcomed her daughter, Leni, in 2004 shortly after she broke up with her child’s biological father, the Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

Her ex-husband Seal adopted Leni in 2009, before the former couple had three more children: Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.