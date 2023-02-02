Heidi Klum reveals whether she’d have another baby

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heidi Klum has shared her stance on having a fifth baby.

The model, who has been married to Tom Kaulitz since 2019, discussed the idea of growing her family during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Klum is already a mother of four, having welcomed her daughter, Leni, in 2004, right after her split from her child’s biological father, Flavio Briatore. In 2009, her ex-husband, Seal, adopted Leni, before the former couple went on to have three children: Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

While playing a game on Jennifer Hudson’s show, Klum was asked if she’d have more children.

Although Hudson said “no thank you” to this idea, Klum confessed that she’s gone back and forth about it depending on “what day it is.”

“I mean it’s a lot. I’ve done it four times,” she said, as she mimicked a baby bump with her hands. “And I breastfed eight months each time and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row.”

“Again [my children are] 18, 17, 16 and then 13, so I was like,” she added, as she snapped her fingers multiple times.

The 49-year-old then revealed that she’s not against having another baby, prompting praise from the audience.

“No, I waited a long time, so maybe yeah,” Klum said, before Hudson responded: “OK, there we have it.”

Over the years, Klum has frequently posted about her family on social media. In August 2022, she shared a photo of herself while pregnant with Leni to celebrate her daughter as she went off to college.

“Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram. “Sometimes I wish I could always have you that close but I know it’s now time for you to go spread your wings and fly. Take flight, be safe and shine bright my @leniklum.”

That same month, Klum also opened up about Leni’s first weekend at school during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The America’s Got Talent judge confessed to Corden that she called her child every two hours after moving her in.

“This weekend she just moved in and I called, and normally she picks up, and then three, four hours, I don’t hear anything,” Klum said during the interview, viaPeople. ”And I’m already like, my head is going, ‘Where is she, what is she doing, why is she not answering.’ Already the worrying is starting.”

She continued: “I had called this weekend like, every two hours I called again, and I’m like: ‘Why don’t you just call me back?’ Now I want the number of the roommate so that I can bug the roommate if she doesn’t pick up.”