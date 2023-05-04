Heidi Klum removes Instagram comments after criticism over lingerie shoot

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heidi Klum has turned off her comments on her Instagram after some people criticised a new lingerie photoshoot that she did with her daughter Leni.

The supermodel took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures of her and her 18-year-old daughter as part of their campaign with Italian lingerie fashion brand Intimissimi. In the photos, Heidi posed in a purple and white bra and matching underwear.

Leni wore a white lace bra and underwear, along with a cream-coloured shirt.

Heidi celebrated the achievement and sent a message to her fans in the caption, writing: “If you see me and @leniklum on billboards all over Germany … tag us and we’ll share our favourites on our stories!”

Since sharing these photos, the America’s Got Talent judge has turned the comments off on all of her Instagram posts. The move came amid criticism from fans who slammed the pair for posing in lingerie together.

While the comments on Heidi’s post are no longer available, critics’ concerns about the photoshoot have now moved over to Leni’s Instagram.

When Leni shared a picture from the campaign on her account, people went to the comments to share why they were not comfortable with the photoshoot.

“I would not be proud to show my daughter off in this way. I would feel embarrassed and sad,” one wrote.

“Somehow it’s weird to see mother and daughter in underwear,” another added. “I mean, how many were photographed like this with their mother.”

A third sarcastically wrote: “First thing I think of when I want to pose in my intimates: ‘My mom should be here!’”

Other commenters went on to praise the duo for modelling together.

“Legend and legend’s daughter,” one wrote, while another commented: “QUEENS,” with a red heart emoji.

A third added: “Sorry but I’m in love.”

This isn’t the first time that one of Leni and Heidi’s photoshoots has sparked backlash. Whe they did a different campaign with Intimissimi in October 2022, fans once again went to social media to claim that this was a “bit weird”. They doubled down on claims that it was “off putting” to see a mother and daughter pose in lingerie together.

Weeks later, Leni addressed criticism about the campaign and said that she doesn’t read online comments that have been made about her work.

“I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions,” she said, during an interview with Page Six in October 2022. “I am overall happy with the campaign and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time.”

She emphasised that she wasn’t aware of the backlash at the time, adding: “I just don’t look at it, honestly. If I don’t look at it, I don’t have to pay any attention to it, so I just don’t know what is there.”