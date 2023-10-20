Halloween queen Heidi Klum teases this year’s ‘epic’ costume

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heidi Klum is preparing for Halloween by teasing fans about what this year’s costume might be.

The supermodel – who is famously known as the queen of Halloween costumes – turned heads last year when she showed up to her annual Halloween party dressed in a full body worm costume, complete with a large curved head and a long tail.

This year, she plans to out-do herself but has yet to reveal what the big costume will be. However, she did give some hints in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I actually just took a trip, five hours I had to fly some place - and I don’t even want to say where, because I don’t want to give you away any clue - but I had to fly five hours to this mysterious place and five hours back just to have a little look how things were going,” Klum revealed to the outlet, adding: “Things are going very well. Thank goodness!”

The America’s Got Talent judge said she wanted to avoid giving away any spoilers as to what her costume might be, but she did give one “hint.”

“The tiniest little hint I can give you is it’s going to be very colourful, and super big,” Klum shared. “Honestly, I was envisioning it to be epic.”

“For me, it’s epic when all of a sudden GIFs are being made and everyone is talking about it, and it’s in the news and people are laughing,” she shared. “Then for me it’s like, ‘OK, this was a very good one.’”

She also hinted that her mysterious costume might “block a few lanes of the street” when she walks the red carpet. Klum explained that she normally plans out her Halloween costumes well in advance, and they can be difficult to try on because “a lot of these things are done with prosthetics.”

“And these prosthetics things are very, very expensive and once you’ve used them, you don’t take them off and then you can’t put them back on,” she added. “It’s one and done.”

However, this doesn’t stop her from keeping all of her costumes hanging in her closet even after the holiday is over. “I have every costume I have ever worn,” Klum told ET. “I am a hoarder just for my regular, normal clothes, so why would I not hoard my costumes?”

In order to add a new element to this year’s Halloween celebration, the supermodel decided to create a signature themed cocktail for the occasion, and will be teaching all of the attendees how to make it themselves.

“This year I teamed up with Patron El Alto and I’m making a really, really cool drink. It’s called the Black Magic-rita,” Klum explained. “It’s like a little spin of the margarita, but we’re going to make it extra fancy.”

Last year, Klum held her first Halloween party after the Covid-19 pandemic delayed her annual event for the previous two years. According to Vogue, the intricate and viral worm costume took two years for her to brainstorm.

“I like to do something unexpected, so I tried to think of a costume that is super absurd, but also very familiar,” Klum said about the brainstorming process. “Because it is Halloween, you need the creepy factor, also a bit gross and disgusting.”