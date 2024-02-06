Heidi Klum discusses major benefit to her 16-year age gap with husband Tom Kaulitz

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heidi Klum has shared why husband Tom Kaulitz is responsible for her newfound party lifestyle.

The supermodel, 50, recently revealed that her social life is busier than ever now that her four children are all grown up. Klum, who married the 34-year-old German guitarist in 2019, also credited her younger husband for inspiring her to go out more.

“Now they’re 19, 18, 17 and 14,” Klum told Fox News Digital on 5 February. “So I feel like the days of me going to bed at 9.30 are kind of over.”

The America’s Got Talent judge explained that while raising her young children, she would barely attend social events or work outings. “When you have four kids, they keep you up day and night because trust me, with four, there’s always one – either [one] has a fever, the next one has a bad dream… there is always something going on,” Klum said.

“So I feel like with them all being older now, maybe it also has to do with my younger husband,” Klum added, referring to Kaulitz. “I don’t know, but it’s just fun. It’s fun to go to a club. I enjoy music most of the time.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel admitted that she has no problem keeping up with her husband’s social calendar. She noted that while most people would “quickly go back into [their] home” once the sun comes up, she’s just happy she managed to “stay up all night”.

“I’m going to the club and I look around, and I’m like, ‘Am I the oldest person here?’ And I’m like, ‘I think I am,’” she joked. “Then I feel really good when I look at Tiësto and I’m like, actually, Tiësto has five years on me, so I’m good,” Klum said about the Dutch DJ and record producer, who is 55. The model recently released a remix of Corey Hart’s “Sunglasses at Night” with Tiësto.

Heidi Klum at the Grammy Awards with husband Tom Kaulitz, who she married in 2019 (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Klum shares her children Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, with ex-husband Seal. At 31, the German model welcomed her eldest daughter with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. Klum and Seal were married in 2005 and the British musician officially adopted Leni in 2009.

Although the pair separated in 2012 after nearly seven years of marriage, Klum’s children have considered Kaulitz an “extra dad” and even helped plan his surprise proposal to their mother in 2019. Klum and Kaultiz made their red carpet debut as a couple just one year prior at the Cannes amfAR Gala in May 2018.

This isn’t the first time the former Project Runway host has opened up about her and her husband’s 16-year age gap. In an Instagram Live last August, when one fan asked her thoughts about being older than her spouse, Klum maintained that age doesn’t matter in their relationship.

“Don’t you feel that you’re in the age of Tom’s mom or age doesn’t really matter?” the Instagram user asked, to which Klum replied: “I honestly only feel that way when people point it out to me.”

Meanwhile, she previously noted that she’s only reminded of her age difference with Kaulitz when other people point it out. “Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself. My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” she said in a 2018 interview with InStyle. “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”

If her followers didn’t acknowledge the age gap between them, Klum added that she wouldn’t consider it relevant in her life. “I don’t really think about it that much otherwise,” she continued. “You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”