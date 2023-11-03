Fans are obsessed with Heidi Klum’s husband dressing as an egg for Halloween

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While Heidi Klum turned heads with her peacock costume for Halloween this year, her husband, Tom Kaulitz, stole the show with his egg getup.

On 31 October, the supermodel, 50, hosted her annual Halloween bash in New York City, where she walked the red carpet outside of the Marquee nightclub. She continued her reign as the Queen of Halloween this year with yet another extraordinary costume: A giant peacock, with the iconic circus troupe, Cirque du Soleil, standing next to her as her elaborate green wings. During her entrance to the party, she also stood on top of the thighs of one of the acrobats.

For her costume, Klum opted for a velvet, blue bodysuit that covered her from her neck to her toes, while she wore peacock feathers and had prosthetics on her face, which included a beak.

In order to match the theme of Klum’s look as a bird, Kaulitz attended the party in an eye-catching look: a giant egg. For his costume, he had his face and arms painted white, before completing the look with a gigantic egg-coloured shell.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans have continued to express their excitement and amusement over Kaulitz’s egg costume, with quips about how his wife could have convinced him to wear it.

“I thought Tom was an iceberg from Heidi’s story BUT TURNS OUT HE’S A FREAKING EGG, the things you do for love,” one wrote.

(Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

“Heidi Klum making her husband be the peacock egg for Halloween is so iconic,” another added, while a third tweeted: “Obsessed with Heidi Klum’s husband dressed as an egg.”

Other people described how surprised they were to see Kaulitz in the first place.

“If you told me in 2009 that Tom Kaulitz from Tokio Hotel would be dressed as an egg to support his wife’s Halloween costume in the year 2023 I would’ve laughed so hard at the absurdity of it. But actually seeing this in 2023 makes me laugh way harder,” one wrote.

“Never imagined Tom Kaulitz doing this LMAO,” another added.

This isn’t the first time that Kaulitz has done a joint costume with his wife at her Halloween party. Last year, when Klum wore her worm costume, which included a large curved head and a long tail, her partner dressed up as a fisherman.

Leading up to the Halloween party, the America’s Got Talent judge gave fans a series of sneak peaks of her looks. She kept the previews very vague, as they only included footage of the model wearing facial prosthetics while dressed in a flowing fuchsia cape with a tulle hood. At the time, fans were totally stumped about what she was dressing up as.

During her Halloween bash, she opened up about the inspiration behind her peacock costume. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she noted that after dressing up as the worm last year, she wanted to go much bigger.

“I wanted to make something very elaborate and I wanted to make a costume with multiple people,” she said. “And then I started thinking, ‘What could that be?’”

She then specified how she came up with her costume, which she said took about six hours for her to complete. “I was thinking a peacock because a peacock is kind of together with the feathers and then it opens up," Klum said. "I wanted to make an art performance out of it."