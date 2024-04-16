Henry Cavill announces he is expecting first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Henry Cavill is expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

TheJustice Leagueand Witcher actor, 40, announced the news at the premiere of Guy Ritchie’s next film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, in New York.

“I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that,” Cavill told Access Hollywood.

Cavill has spoken about fatherhood previously, telling Men’s Health UK in 2017, “If I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who’s running round after them. And if I do have kids, even now, it’s starting to get quite late. But I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling round like, ‘OK, I’m just going to catch a breather.’”

Cavill and Viscuso, who is a television executive at Vertigo Entertainment, revealed their relationship on Instagram in 2021, with Cavill’s posting another photo a month later addressing critics, saying, “I am very happy in love, and in life. I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can’t bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself”.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the New York premiere for Cavill’s Netflix film Enola Holmes 2 in October 2022.

Cavill and Viscuso also announced in December 2022 that they were collaborating together on an adaptation of the popular game Warhammer 40,000. Cavill wrote on Instagram that the partnership was a “blessing beyond words,” and Viscuso wrote, “Fantasy, horror and sci-fi are the bedrock of my creative language, so when Henry introduced me to Warhammer a couple of years ago, I immediately felt at home”.

Cavill is currently promoting the Guy Ritchie-directed Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which is based on recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events. The spy action-comedy follows a special forces organisation formed during World War II by Winston Churchill, and also stars Eiza Gonzalez, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, and Cary Elwes.

Cavill has said he had a great time on set, telling Access Hollywood at the premiere, “We all got along really well, and it was just nice working with people who wanted to get stuck in, weren’t afraid of anything”.

TheMinistry of Ungentlemanly Warfare , which stars Cavill and Reacher actor Alan Ritchson, will be released in US cinemas on 19 April, but will premiere in the UK on Prime Video later this year.