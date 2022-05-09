Hilaria Baldwin reveals the sex of her seventh baby with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin has revealed that she and her husband Alec Baldwin are expecting a baby girl, after announcing last March that they’re having their seventh child.

On Monday, Hilaria shared a video on Instagram, featuring Alec and their six children: María Lucía, 14 months, Carmen, eight, Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, three, and Eduardo, 19 months, giving words of advice to their family’s newest member, who is expected to arrive in the fall.

At the end of the clip, the children expressed how excited they are to meet their sister, as Hilaria and Alec noted how they were looking forward to meeting their daughter.

According to Hilaria, she wanted this gender reveal done “differently” to her previous ones, as she aims to focus on what will make her baby “a loving, whole person” and how to provide her child with “as good a life” as possible.

“It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around,” she wrote in the cpation. “What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud? Perhaps nothing that we can define.”

“We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey,” she continued. “We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self.”

The yoga instructor also emphasised how her video features words of “encouragement” for her new baby and that hearing her children’s advice is one of the “greatest gifts in life”.

“I share with you our family’s hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice for our new baby. I feel so much joy, watching these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom,” she continued. “Hearing them share their words is one of my greatest gifts in life. Join us in honouring this whole little independent human, growing inside of me.”

Throughout the clip, some things that Hilaria and Alec’s children told to their future sibling was: “Don’t be simplified,” “Live freely in your culture,” and “Fight for happiness”.

Hilaria has previously discussed her seventh child’s gender, acknowledging why she wasn’t ready to announce it right away. In a since-expired Instagram Story, she said that one of the reasons why she didn’t want to publicly share her baby’s gender, at the time, was for the sake of gender inclusivity. She also noted that she was turning to her peers for advice about how to create a “gender inclusive world” for her child.

“Many of you know how connected I am to the LGBTQIA+ community and I am talking with a few close confidants on how I can be thoughtful and inclusive on helping to curate a more gender inclusive world,” she wrote. “But given all of the prejudice I’m seeing in this country right now, I need to pause and give it a good think and get some advice.”

The couple announced that they were expecting another child last month on Instagram. According to Hilaria, the baby was a “surprise” that her family was “beyond happy” about.

“Another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” she wrote in the caption. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!”

“Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives,” she added. “A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

Along with his and Hilaria’s children, Alec shares a 26-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.