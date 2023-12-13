Hilary Duff is pregnant with fourth child

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hilary Duff has revealed that she’s expecting her fourth child.

The 36-year-old How I Met Your Father star revealed she’s welcoming the child, her third with her husband, Matthew Koma, on Instagram. She captioned an Instagram carousel of the family’s 2023 holiday card, “Surprise surprise!”

For his part, Koma shared his own photo of their holiday card on Instagram, jokingly setting the post’s location as a “vasectomy clinic” and writing in the caption, “Baby #4 is loading…”

In the first slide of the carousel, Duff gave her 26.8 million followers a glimpse at the card, which had the entire family posing in their pyjamas.

The back of the card had solo pictures of each of the children, with some making silly faces. “So much for silent nights,” the front of the card said, while the back added, “Buckle up buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

The Younger actor rocked pink pyjamas, an eye mask, and a surprised face as she cradled a growing baby bump in the family photo, while the rest shot the camera knowing glances, a cheeky nod to the card’s announcement that there would be no more “silent nights” for the Duff-Koma household.

The family of five includes Duff’s 11-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage to National Hockey League player Mike Comrie, and two daughters she shares with Koma - Banks Violet Bair, 5, and Mae James Bair, 2 - all of whom can be seen posing together in the sweet holiday photos.

The family’s happy news comes on the heels of recent celebrations for their eldest daughter Banks’s birthday.

“Banks- the sweet/spice/dancing butterfly of our family!” Hilary wrote in an Instagram tribute posted on 25 October. “5 years of memories with you are burned on my heart and soul forever and begging for more! You are all the top ingredients! Whimsical, yet practical. Smart-clever-cautious, yet free! Thanks for being ours and for being weird and princessy all in one glorious package!!!”

“Gosh I love you so much!” the Disney Channel alum continued. “To the best big and little sister there ever was! Happy 5 my little cherry bomb! I sure hope the next 5 go by a little slower, all the cuddles, tickles, TaylorSwift, brain teasers, treats and trampoline bounces 4life my queen.”

In his own Instragam tribute, Koma also gushed about Banks, writing that being her father is the greatest gift of his life. The singer-songwriter wrote, “I’m blown away by your wit, kindness, heart, affinity for Dawes and I can’t even imagine what magic will come along with your 5th year on this planet. I love you forever and when we let you have social media at 37, you’ll see this post and maybe feel a little guilty for telling me you love mommy more all the time.”

Although the pair first met in 2013, they didn’t officially date until 2017. A year later they welcomed their eldest daughter, Banks, in 2018. They went on to tie the knot in 2019, and welcomed their second daughter, Mae, in 2021.