Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hilary Swank has announced that she has given birth to twins.

The P.S I Love You actor, 48, shared a post to Instagram on Monday (10 April) standing on a balcony, looking over the sea and a sunset in the distance, while she cradles the two babies in each hand.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” the first time mother wrote in the caption.

She also wished her followers a “happy easter” and added that her location was “pure heaven”.

The Million Dollar Baby star announced the news that she and husband Philip Schneider were expecting two new additions to the family, during an appearance on Good Morning America in October.

“I’m so happy to share it with you, and with America right now, this is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m going to be a mom,” Swank said, to applause from the GMA hosts.

“I’m going to be a mom - and not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Swank revealed that twins run in her and her husband’s families, and that she feels her pregnancy is “such a blessing”.

“It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable,” she said at the time.

Swank and Schneider married in a private California ceremony in 2018, after keeping their engagement secret for two years.

According to Swank, who opened up to Vogue about the nuptials, the couple first met on a blind date.

“It was a blind date set up by actor Misha Collins’s wife Vicki and another close friend Jean. We met at 10am and parted ways at 11pm,” Swank revealed. “We clearly enjoyed our time!”

They became engaged a year and a half later, with Swank admitting that she didn’t know why they “waited that long”.

When Schneider proposed to Swank during a vacation in Colorado in 2016, the entrepreneur “made sure” that her dogs were nearby to watch.

“We stumbled upon a beautiful sanctuary deep in the mountains,” Swank told Vogue. “It had a stunning waterfall that cascades down to rustic cabins built in the 1800s surrounded by beautiful pines and big skies. One evening, Philip dropped to his knee in front of the waterfall and proposed – he sweetly made sure my dogs were nearby so they could bear witness!”