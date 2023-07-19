Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been left feeling “humbled” after her Hinge date asked to pop one of her spots whilst on a date. However, people online have been left divided by the confession.

Beca Michie, a model, was on her second date with a man she met on the dating app when he unexpectedly asked if he could pop one of her spots.

The 20-year-old immediately took to TikTok after the date to share what had happened, with the video since racking up more than 9.1 million views.

But what shocked people even more was Beca admitting she happily let her love interest pop her pimple.

“This guy was the first guy I had ever met up with from Hinge in the US,” Beca, who is from New Jersey, told NeedToKnow.co.uk. “I never use dating apps and if I do, I will maybe mindlessly scroll, but rarely will ever meet up with anyone. It was our second date and I was really surprised about how much I liked him.

“This second date we went on was just an impromptu breakfast, and then we met up at Central Park. We spent the morning at breakfast which was lovely and then we walked around Central Park and sat on a bench and talked for a few hours.

“We seemed to get comfortable with each other quite quickly which is why I didn’t take him asking to press on a spot on my face too personally.”

In the video, she shared on her TikTok (@becamichie), a teary Beca can be seen explaining what happened.

She said: “I just went on a date and I just got violently humbled by the guy. He was looking at me in my eyes and I was like ‘Oh my God, he is going to say I’m so pretty’. He looked at me and he said ‘Can I pop this?’ and he wanted to pop the pimple on my forehead.”

In the caption of the video, Beca then admitted that she let him pop her spot, writing: “And I said he COULD.”

Thankfully, she wasn’t put off by the pimple-popping and says her date was a “lovely human”. Beca even confessed that she went on to pop his spots in return on their third date together.

People online could not get over the date confession, and hundreds of people were quick to comment on their reactions.

Some people believed the date was a “green flag” and “the one” for Beca. “Damn I’m jealous cause he’s definitely a keeper,” one person claimed, while another wrote: “He’s THE one.”

“That’s true love right there. Should appreciate such a sweet gesture,” someone else wrote.

According to someone else, the behaviour proved the man was “marriage material,” while another described it as the “greenest flag”.

However, others weren’t as impressed with the pimple-popping question.

Someone wrote: “Okay you’re beautiful and he’s just socially awkward like Jesus dude… what was he thinking.”

“Bro skipped straight to the married phase,” another person commented, while someone else said: “Oh my god, I’m so sorry but this is so funny but I’m so sorry.”

One person joked: “OMG babes I’m so sorry sending love.”

Luckily, Beca’s date wasn’t upset about the TikTok — though the two soon called it quits.

She said: “We saw each other again the next day for a movie and went on a few dates after that! He is a lovely human, we may remain friends but at the end of the day, I think we mutually decided we weren’t really the people for each other.

“I told him about the TikTok I have made about him and he let me know that his friends had already sent them all in their group chats. I was a little embarrassed but he ensured to me that he wanted me to feel like I could express myself freely. I wish him so much positivity moving forward!”

Although she enjoyed the dates, Beca says she is going to take a break from dating apps for a while.

She added: “Although nothing bad happened, I do not think I will be returning to dating apps anytime soon. I think I become too easily invested in people and relationships to be on dating apps where intentions vary from person to person.

“I am trying to be in love and get married, not go on dates here and there until we are strangers again.”