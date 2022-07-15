Home Depot’s 12-foot skeleton is officially back

Home Depot has just announced that its 12-foot skeleton decoration is coming back three months ahead of Halloween.

On Twitter last week, the retailer revealed that its iconic skeleton was soon to be available online, along with some other Halloween-themed decor.

“We formally invite you to save the date,” Home Depot wrote. “Mark your calendars because on 15 July, Skelly is back in stock with some new and old giant friends! While supplies last.”

The company also said that while the item is currently only being launched online, it will be available in stores, along with other “fall assortments,” between “late August-early September”.

In response, customers expressed how excited they were to buy the beloved Halloween merch.

“Starts checking credit card balances and making room in the garage,” one wrote.

“Can’t wait, omg I’ve been waiting for this moment!!!!!!!,” another added.

As noted in the description of the product, the enormous skeleton has “animated LCD eyes [that] create a creepy effect” and “can be battery and adaptor operated or plug-in”. It also takes about an hour for two adults to assemble.

In the event you want one for yourself, the decoration costs $299 and has an expected delivery time frame between 27 September to 4 October, whether it is sent to your home or to your local Home Depot store, so prepare your wallets accordingly.

The 12-foot skeleton first went viral on social media back in 2020 and 2021. Last year, different customers shared videos on TikTok about how early they woke up to go to Home Depot and buy the item before it was out of stock.

On Friday, Home Depot officially released all of its Halloween decorations which also included a 12-foot witch. Due to how “popular” it is, the item has already sold out and the company is working on releasing “more inventory online.” That said, they ensure that the witch will “land in local stores this fall”.

Along with the skeleton and the witch, the brand has also rolled out an eight-foot reaper, with a “head and mouth [that] moves as the monster utters several phrases”. It also released a nine-foot and 6-inch werewolf that makes “head, eye and jaw movements”.

Aside from animatronics, some other types of Halloween decorations on the site include inflatables, lights, and props, such as a crystal ball and a two-foot and five-inch animated skeleton wolf.