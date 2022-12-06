Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Howard Stern has weighed in on affair rumours between Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes.

Robach and Holmes were reportedly off air amid rumours of a relationship between the two GMA3 anchors.

On Monday, Variety reported that ABC News president Kim Godwin informed staff about the change during an editorial call.

Rumours that Holmes and Robach were romantically linked surfaced last week when the Daily Mail released several photos of the co-anchors together.

Sources told the publication that both Robach and Holmes ended their respective marriages in August. Holmes reportedly parted from wife Marilee Fiebig, while Robach and her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue, also reportedly broke up that month.

While discussing the topic with The Howard Stern Show co-host Robin Quivers, Stern said: “I really don’t understand what the problem is.

“If those two work together and they wanna bang and be in love, what do I give a s***? Why is that like offensive to people?”

‘At what point do you go to HR and say you’re carrying on with one of your coworkers? Do you go, “Uh, oh, I’m attracted!”’ Stern says (Getty Images,)

Quivers responded by saying: “Well, why are you talking about it?”

Stern replied: “Well, because people are saying they should be fired. I’m saying, really? Why would they be fired? So someone told me, ‘Oh, they’re supposed to report it to HR.’ And that to me is a little unrealistic. In other words, at what point do you go to HR and say you’re carrying on with one of your coworkers?

“Do you go, ‘Uh, oh, I’m attracted!’” Stern said jokingly.

Towards the end, the American radio personality grew tired of discussing HR regulations and said: “I don’t know anything.”

It’s currently unclear whether Robach and Holmes will return to GMA3 for the remainder of the week.