Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The temporary GMA3 anchors taking over for TJ Holmes and Amy Robach have addressed the pair’s absence after they were taken off air amid rumours about their relationship.

During Monday’s episode of the news program, the show announced its usual hosts, Robach, Holmes, and correspondent Dr Jennifer Ashton.

However, instead of her usual co-anchors, Ashton was seated next to their temporary replacements, Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez. The change came after ABC News revealed in a call with staffers that Robach and Holmes would be taken off the air amid rumours of an alleged romantic relationship.

Speaking to the camera during the show, Ramos took a moment to address the fact that Holmes and Robach were missing.

“Welcome everybody to What You Need to Know on this Monday,” she said, according to People. “Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have the day off.”

While Benitez didn’t speak about his absent colleagues, he chimed in to greet viewers, adding: “We are so glad you are here with us to begin this brand new week here on GMA3, and we are tracking so much.”

On Monday, Variety reported that ABC News president Kim Godwin informed staff about Holmes and Robach being taken off of GMA3 during an editorial call. The outlet noted that they will not perform their anchoring duties as ABC News weighs the impact their alleged relationship may have on the show and the company.

Godwin also reportedly referred to their rumoured relationship as “an internal and external disruption”. However, she allegedly told employees that Robach and Holmes have not violated any company policy.

Although Ramos and Benitez were featured in Monday’s broadcast, it’s unclear whether Robach and Holmes will return for the remainder of the week.

The change in anchors came after the DailyMail published a report regarding Holmes and Robach’s alleged relationship last week. The publication shared photos of the pair on multiple occasions, including when they took a trip upstate and when they were in an Uber holding hands.

Sources also said that both Robach and Holmes ended their respective marriages in August. Holmes split from wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, while Robach and her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue, also reportedly broke up that month.

Although the pair did not address the allegations directly, they jokingly alluded to the reports during Friday’s segment, when Holmes sarcastically claimed it had been a “great week”.

“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday, it’s been a great week,” he said. “I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it, take it all in.”

Robach laughed at this statement, before responding: “Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend, and I’m sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here, at least some of us do.”

That exchange came days after Holmes mentioned his colleague during a solo GMA3 segment, hours after the speculation about his new romance first broke. He noted that, while Ashton and Robach were missing from the show, since they were “on assignment,” they “would be back”.

The Independent has contacted ABC News for comment.