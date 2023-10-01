Hugh Bonneville separates from wife Lulu Williams after 25 years of marriage

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hugh Bonneville has separated from his wife of 25 years, Lucinda “Lulu” Williams, a new report states.

Bonneville and William initially met as teenagers and married in 1998 when they were in their thirties. They share a son named Felix and have a home in West Sussex.

According to a report in the Sun on Sunday (1 October), a spokesperson for the Downton Abbey star confirmed that Bonneville and Williams had separated.

The Independent has contacted Bonneville’s representative for comment.

Williams regularly accompanied Bonneville, 59, to red carpet and social events throughout their marriage. Last month, however, Bonneville attended his former co-star Michelle Dockery’s wedding without his wife.

The actor was also spotted without his wedding ring at the ceremony, which saw Dockery marry Jasper Waller-Bridge, the brother of Fleabag creator and star Phoebe.

The Sun on Sunday claims that people known to the couple are disappointed to learn of their split.

“It’s a shame as locally they were known to be a very sociable couple,” a source told the publication.

“Hugh has been away from home filming a lot this year,” the source continued.

Hugh Bonneville and Lulu Williams (Getty Images)

In 2018, the pair marked their 20th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal at the Graceland chapel in Las Vegas.

Though Bonneville has been in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years, his portrayal of Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham on Downton Abbey from 2010 to 2015 raised his profile higher than ever.

In 2012, Williams was reported as saying that she wasn’t concerned with her husband’s growing fame.

She said: “I don’t take any notice. I don’t notice women fawning over him – although I know everybody talks about it. Don’t forget, we met as teenagers and have a lot of history. We’re not fazed by the glitz of the showbusiness world. We are just home-loving people and don’t make a habit of hanging out at celebrity parties.”

Bonneville and Williams tended to keep details about their home life out of the public eye. Previously speaking to Parents magazine, Bonneville spoke about his desire to let his son figure out his own life passions.

“I think the absolute key one is don’t force your child to do the things you failed to do and wanted to do, like playing the piano or something,” he said.

“Another great piece of advice that someone once said to me when my little boy was arriving was, ‘Hug him close, and let him fly.’”