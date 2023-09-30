David Beckham shares secret to successful 24-year marriage to Victoria Beckham

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Beckham has shared the keys to the success of his and Victoria Beckham’s 24-year marriage.

The football superstar and the former Spice Girl married in July 1998 and share four children: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and their 12-year-old daughter, Harper.

Ahead of the release of Beckham, a forthcoming Netflix documentary about his life, the Inter Milan boss gave some insight into his relationship with the fashion designer in an interview with The Telegraph.

When asked for marriage advice, David, 48, stated that he and Victoria, 49, regularly compromise to ensure that the other’s needs are met.

“You work together. It’s a bit of give and take, always,” he explained. “And marriage is hard work. We’re busy. I always tell Victoria I’m more busy, but she says she is.

“We have four kids who are always going in different directions, but you have to prioritise your time with each other. That’s what we’ve always done, and it seems to be working.”

Later in the interview, David added that he and Victoria had spoken about being grandparents in the future and claimed that he is more comfortable with the idea than she is.

He explained: “I said to Victoria, ‘You know, at some point, you’re going to be a grandma.’ She said, “Don’t talk to me about that!’”

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham (Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the former England captain shared a video in which he kissed daughter Harper on the lips as she applied makeup on him.

In the past, the couple have polarised fans due to the ways they show affection with their children. David addressed the debate around his and Victoria’s affectionate nature during a Facebook Live session in 2017.

“I’m very affectionate with the kids,” he said, after noting that they weren’t as physically loving with Brooklyn, then 18.

“It’s how I was brought up, and it’s how we are with our children. We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and we’re very affectionate with them.”

In a recently released teaser trailer for Beckham, Victoria revealed that she and David were told to keep their relationship out of the public eye in the early stages of their romance.

“My manager kept saying, ‘Try and keep it under wraps,’” Victoria said in the clip. “So we would meet in car parks and that’s not as seedy as it sounds.”

The teaser then cuts to a clip of David, who cheekily said: “Classic.”

Beckham will launch on Netflix on Wednesday 4 October.