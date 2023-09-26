Victoria Beckham refutes claims she ‘stalked’ David Beckham before they met

Victoria Beckham has refuted claims she stalked her now-husband David Beckham before the pair met.

The Spice Girl and footballer met at a charity football match in 1997 and have shared details on their first meeting in his new Netflix documentary, which airs early next month.

Victoria says she knew David was the one because she claims to have stalked her future husband before having even met him.

In the teaser, Victoria said: “The fact I went to the games really was to - some might say I stalked him, I would say see him.”