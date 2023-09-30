David Beckham kisses daughter Harper on lips as she does his makeup

David Beckham shared a video of him kissing his daughter Harper Beckham, 12, on the lips after she had done his makeup.

The father and daughter were listening to a Taylor Swift song while they were getting ready for Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show.

The famous football star posted the video on his Instagram page in which he gave his daughter a peck on the lips.

For years, the Beckhams have faced criticism from fans with the way they choose to display affection with their children.