Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have officially taken their relationship out from behind closed doors.

The 56-year-old Logan star and the 49-year-old Tony award-winner were spotted holding hands on their way back from a dinner date in Santa Monica, California on Monday (January 7).

In pictures published by People, the couple, who allegedly first began the secret affair when they were costars and married to their exes, smile as they walk down a sidewalk in the City of Angels. Other photos show them chit-chatting as they cross the street.

Jackman was photographed wearing a blue turtleneck shirt, a dark zip-up bomber jacket, white pants, and blue sneakers. Meanwhile, Foster is pictured donning a long, camel-colored trench coat over a gray dress and black pointed-toe pumps.

One eyewitness spoke to Page Six, boasting about how they saw the couple “walking hand in hand” right before the paparazzi “jumped out and took a few shots.”

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were spotted out on a date in Los Angeles ( Getty )

The pair’s PDA moment comes after the Deadpool & Wolverine actor attended Foster’s performance of Once Upon A Mattress at the Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles on January 4.

Speculation the two were more than just friends have been swirling around ever since they co-starred in Music Man on Broadway together from December 2021 to January 2023.

Rumors amped up after Us Weekly published a report, citing sources who claimed Jackman and Foster’s romance started during the musical’s run.

Foster filed for uncontested divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, back in October 2024. She and the screenwriter welcomed one child together during their marriage.

Jackman, on the other hand, shares two kids with his ex-wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness. After tying the knot in 1996, the former couple decided to call it quits on their relationship in September 2023.

At the time of their divorce filing, Jackman and Furness shared a joint statement to their fans.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they wrote.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives,” they continued before finishing: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”