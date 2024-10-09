Influencer’s Disney Cruise trip takes a wild turn as Hurricane Milton hits

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Influencer Myriam Estrella has been documenting being stuck on a Disney cruise in the direct path of Hurricane Milton.

Amid the storm, which is projected to make landfall in Florida by Wednesday, October 9, Myriam shared with her followers that the ship is currently stuck off the coast, directly in the hurricane’s path. For Myriam, this was supposed to be her first cruise adventure — but it’s turned into a nightmare.

“Milton is forming in this area where we’re at,” she informed followers in a TikTok update on Monday. “The captain is not really letting us know what’s going on until a couple minutes before something happens.”

She went on to explain that the captain is withholding updates to avoid spreading misinformation, which leaves passengers anxiously waiting for last-minute news.

“Basically, the captain is just not really saying much until minutes before it’s about to happen,” she added. “Which I understand, but also it’s scary.”

Not only is the ship in Hurricane Milton’s path, but Myriam’s home is too. She is particularly nervous for her two dogs, both of which had to be evacuated from the facility they were staying at, according to a previous video. Thankfully, her friends and family were there to get her dogs.

“So it’s kind of like Milton’s hitting us double whammy, which, of course, a man would do that,” she joked, managing to find humor in the situation. “F*** Milton. I’m saying this lightheartedly, but I have been panicking throughout the day.”

When questioned about her decision to take the cruise despite the storm threat, Myriam explained that she’d consulted Disney before boarding. At the time, there was no indication that Hurricane Milton would escalate to such a dangerous level.

“They said everything’s fine. And also the day of, I knew there was gonna be a storm, like, maybe category one hurricane,” she noted. “Which we have gotten before, and it’s mostly just windy with some rain. So I was worried, but not panicked. But this is category five, so things are a little different.”

In another video, she noted that although the trip had been anxiety-inducing, it was “definitely a cruise for the books,” adding that she hoped that “in about, like, 55 years, we’ll be able to look back at this and laugh.”

The influencer noted that she likely will not book a cruise trip during hurricane season again, adding: “I have learned my lesson the hard way.”