Woman defended for throwing engagement ring in ocean after husband’s affair prank

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has been defended for throwing her engagement ring into the ocean after her husband pranked her by saying he had an affair.

In a recent post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” Reddit forum, a woman asked if she was in the wrong in the situation, which she described as “the dumbest thing that ever happened” to her in her life. She then recalled that she and her husband were having a nice time on their boat together when things ultimately took a turn when he told her he’d cheated on her.

“We were just relaxing and talking and having a good morning. All of a sudden, my husband gets really serious and tells me ‘baby, I’m so sorry but I have to tell you something. I’m so sorry, please forgive me, I had an affair,’” she explained.

She then prefaced that her husband often “thinks he’s a comedian,” claiming he says “dumb s*** all the time”. However, she noted that he’s never joked about their marriage, relationship, or cheating, which is why she “fully believed him” when he told her he had an affair.

The Reddit user went on to explain how angry and hurt she was by her husband, before revealing that her emotions prompted her to toss her rings in the ocean.

“I’m not a confrontational person at all so all I did was stand up, take my rings off, and throw them into the ocean. I don’t even know why I did it, it was just the first thing I thought of doing.,” she wrote.

She specified that her husband was shocked by what she did, before he “immediately” started to yell at her and tell her that he was joking about having an affair. She went on to explain how stunned she was by her husband’s confession.

“He wasn’t serious and I was an idiot. My jaw dropped then too,” she continued. “I yelled at him too and called him the same. I cried too, realising I just threw my lovely and sentimental rings into the ocean.”

The woman went on to note that as she and her husband have “been arguing for days” now, they “have no idea” who’s in the wrong in the situation. She concluded by explaining the different points they’ve made to each other in the argument.

“Yes admittedly I threw about $10,000 worth of rings into the ocean and we will never find them again - but he looked me in my eyes and told me he had an affair. I am upset about my rings,” she added. “I’ve apologised for throwing them.”

The post has quickly gone viral on Reddit, with more than 20,000 upvotes. In the comments, multiple readers came to the woman’s defence, claiming that her husband never should have joked about having an affair in the first place.

“If someone lies to you about your child being killed in a car accident, then tells you later that it’s just a joke, that doesn’t change the traumatic experience you just had of believing your child is dead,” one wrote. “Making someone experience trauma isn’t a prank, it’s engaging in cruelty for your own amusement.”

“Ask him to explain what part of it was supposed to be ‘funny.’ The breaking your heart part? The ‘I want to see you cry’ part? The ‘let me put you under a terrible scenario to see how you breakdown’ part?” another explained. “None of it was meant to be funny, if the rings are lost, they were lost on his own goddamn immaturity.”

“The fact that your husband thought for even one second that this would be funny, tells me he’s a stooge, and then to blame you,” a third wrote. “That was cruel, unfunny, and almost undeniably a permanent scar on your marriage, over a sick ‘joke.’”

Other people defended the woman’s reaction to her husband’s prank, before claiming that she should end her relationship with him.

“Someone who breaks your heart as a ‘prank’ isn’t someone I’d wanna be married to if I were you. You’re so young don’t be stuck with this jerk for the next 50 years,” one wrote.

“In the worst scenario of this cruel joke, her husband wanted her to react, and she did. It’s not her fault the reaction proved to be no laughing matter,” another added. “He should accept his mistake, say he’s very sorry and be grateful she was the bigger person that apologise. If this leads to divorce, it will cost him much more than those two rings.”