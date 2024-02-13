This lab-grown diamond engagement ring rivals the real deal

Design

Solitaire diamonds are one of the most popular choices for engagement rings, and it’s not hard to see why. But, if you want one that comes with a twist, Purely Diamonds has got you covered. The brand’s take on the classic cut features a single diamond weighing 0.70ct as its centrepiece but, unlike more traditional designs, this is complemented by a series of nine small natural diamonds, totalling 0.08ct, that sit around the four-prong claw mount and band. This is a subtle touch that helps add to the ring’s sparkling effect, without distracting from the main event, making it a fitting choice for anyone looking for a ring that’s both simple and stylish.

Purely Diamonds promises that all of its lab-grown diamonds are chemically and visually identical to their natural counterparts – they go through a strict grading process for all the usual characteristics. Just like natural gems, they’re certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and International Gemological Institute (IGI) too, helping ensure you get one of the best quality lab-grown diamonds on the market.

So, how does the lab-grown offering compare with a mined stone? This solitaire ring scored high marks for quality, as we found it shares all the same dazzling characteristics as a natural diamond. The claw setting allows maximum light to enter the stone, which creates beautiful refraction from every angle, and we loved that the elegant faceting of the cut creates glittering flashes of colour that catch your eye as it moves. All in all, it was practically impossible to tell that this wasn’t a natural diamond.

Personalisation and service

It doesn’t get more personal than buying an engagement ring, which is why we love that Purely Diamonds offers ample opportunity to personalise each of its designs. If you want a piece that’s truly unique, you can opt for the brand’s bespoke design service, which, for a fee of £100, will allow you to work alongside the team to help make your dream ring a reality.

However, many of the brand’s rings, including the solitaire we tested, come with the option to change everything from the diamond’s carat, colour and clarity to the metal used to create the ring. For instance, you can choose to change the band from platinum to either 9ct or 18ct white gold and improve the diamond colour from F (rare white/colourless) to D (exceptional white+). Plus, for an additional £40, you can choose to have the ring engraved with a maximum of 30 characters.

While you can purchase your chosen ring online through the Purely Diamonds website, the brand also has showrooms in London and Manchester, where you can see the jewellery collections in person. Alternatively, you can even speak with the team virtually via Zoom. Plus, one of our favourite things about the company is it offers a handy “try before you buy” service, which involves sending you a silver sample (replica) of the designs you like, so you can make sure it’s “the one” before parting with any money.

The cost

Speaking of cash, let’s dig into how much a lab-grown diamond ring will set you back. In general, lab-grown gems are cheaper, because they are made in a laboratory instead of mined, so they’re not dependent on the rarity of what is found naturally. According to Purely Diamonds, this means they are up to 60 per cent cheaper than natural diamonds, which means you can get more for your money.

This particular style starts from £1,181 but, if you were to personalise the design with the optimal diamond carat, colour and clarity, the price would increase to £4,496. That sounds like a lot, we know, but another thing we love about Purely Diamonds is that it’s completely transparent about its prices. Because the company cuts out the middle man, by manufacturing its diamond jewellery in-house and selling direct to customers, it’s able to offer lower prices.

Every product listed on the website displays the company’s price alongside its retail value (RRP), which is the price you could expect to pay in a high-street shop for the same product. In the case of the starting price for the Purely Diamonds solitaire ring, you’d be saving a whopping £709.