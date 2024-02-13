Jump to content

This lab-grown diamond engagement ring rivals the real deal

Get a bigger rock for your budget, with a sparkling alternative to mined gems

Sarah Young
Tuesday 13 February 2024 11:12
Lab-grown diamonds are chemically, physically and optically identical to mined gems

(iStock/The Independent)

From classic solitaires to halo designs, with the four Cs (colour, cut, clarity and carat) and myriad metals to choose from, shopping for an engagement ring can be a bit of a minefield.

While it’s absolutely one of, if not the most, exciting purchase you’ll ever make, it’s also one of the most nerve-wracking. And, unless you’re working with a bottomless budget, choosing the right ring will almost certainly involve a little compromise. Or will it?

Traditionally, those with their heart set on a bigger diamond would have to sacrifice clarity or colour, while couples wanting a flawless stone would have to opt for something smaller. But now, thanks to lab-grown diamonds, there’s a way to get your dream engagement ring within budget and without compromising on its beauty or quality.

So, what are lab-grown diamonds? A brilliant way to make your money stretch further, lab-grown diamonds are chemically, physically and optically identical to a mined diamond but come without the associated financial, environmental and humanitarian costs. Just like the real deal, they’re created using extreme pressure and heat, but inside a machine instead of the earth, and are quickly becoming the go-to choice for couples.

Owing to their increasing popularity, it’s now easier than ever to get your hands on a lab-grown diamond but purchasing one is still a significant investment, so it’s important to make sure you shop with a reputable jeweller, and we think we’ve found just that. Leading the way in terms of innovative laboratory technology, design and exceptional service is British family-run business Purely Diamonds. The company, which has been specialising in the manufacture of fine diamond jewellery since 1979, produces lab-grown gems that look just like their mined counterparts. Even better, because the company cuts out the middleman, by creating its jewellery in-house at its London workshop, these savings are passed on to you in the form of lower prices.

How we tested Purely Diamonds’ lab-grown diamond ring

We tried Purely Diamonds’ solitaire lab-grown diamond platinum ring

(Sarah Young)

To see how a lab-grown diamond compares with its natural counterpart, we tried a platinum ring with a round, brilliant-cut lab-grown diamond in the centre, from Purely Diamonds. The principle of the four Cs still applies to lab-grown gems, so we made sure to assess the carat, cut, clarity and colour, as well as rating the ring on its overall design. We also considered the process behind creating the ring, the price and other personalised services offered by the brand.

Purely Diamonds solitaire lab-grown diamond ring in platinum

Purely Diamonds Solitaire.jpg
  • Metal: Platinum
  • Setting: Claw
  • Carat weight: 0.78CT
  • Colour: D
  • Why we love it
    • More affordable than mined diamonds
    • Can be personalised to suit the wearer’s tastes
    • No visual difference to the naked eye
    • Try before you buy service
Design

Solitaire diamonds are one of the most popular choices for engagement rings, and it’s not hard to see why. But, if you want one that comes with a twist, Purely Diamonds has got you covered. The brand’s take on the classic cut features a single diamond weighing 0.70ct as its centrepiece but, unlike more traditional designs, this is complemented by a series of nine small natural diamonds, totalling 0.08ct, that sit around the four-prong claw mount and band. This is a subtle touch that helps add to the ring’s sparkling effect, without distracting from the main event, making it a fitting choice for anyone looking for a ring that’s both simple and stylish.

Purely Diamonds promises that all of its lab-grown diamonds are chemically and visually identical to their natural counterparts – they go through a strict grading process for all the usual characteristics. Just like natural gems, they’re certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and International Gemological Institute (IGI) too, helping ensure you get one of the best quality lab-grown diamonds on the market.

Read more: The online jewellery shops worth their weight in gold

So, how does the lab-grown offering compare with a mined stone? This solitaire ring scored high marks for quality, as we found it shares all the same dazzling characteristics as a natural diamond. The claw setting allows maximum light to enter the stone, which creates beautiful refraction from every angle, and we loved that the elegant faceting of the cut creates glittering flashes of colour that catch your eye as it moves. All in all, it was practically impossible to tell that this wasn’t a natural diamond.

Personalisation and service

It doesn’t get more personal than buying an engagement ring, which is why we love that Purely Diamonds offers ample opportunity to personalise each of its designs. If you want a piece that’s truly unique, you can opt for the brand’s bespoke design service, which, for a fee of £100, will allow you to work alongside the team to help make your dream ring a reality.

However, many of the brand’s rings, including the solitaire we tested, come with the option to change everything from the diamond’s carat, colour and clarity to the metal used to create the ring. For instance, you can choose to change the band from platinum to either 9ct or 18ct white gold and improve the diamond colour from F (rare white/colourless) to D (exceptional white+). Plus, for an additional £40, you can choose to have the ring engraved with a maximum of 30 characters.

Read more: Best high street wedding dresses

While you can purchase your chosen ring online through the Purely Diamonds website, the brand also has showrooms in London and Manchester, where you can see the jewellery collections in person. Alternatively, you can even speak with the team virtually via Zoom. Plus, one of our favourite things about the company is it offers a handy “try before you buy” service, which involves sending you a silver sample (replica) of the designs you like, so you can make sure it’s “the one” before parting with any money.

The cost

Speaking of cash, let’s dig into how much a lab-grown diamond ring will set you back. In general, lab-grown gems are cheaper, because they are made in a laboratory instead of mined, so they’re not dependent on the rarity of what is found naturally. According to Purely Diamonds, this means they are up to 60 per cent cheaper than natural diamonds, which means you can get more for your money.

This particular style starts from £1,181 but, if you were to personalise the design with the optimal diamond carat, colour and clarity, the price would increase to £4,496. That sounds like a lot, we know, but another thing we love about Purely Diamonds is that it’s completely transparent about its prices. Because the company cuts out the middle man, by manufacturing its diamond jewellery in-house and selling direct to customers, it’s able to offer lower prices.

Every product listed on the website displays the company’s price alongside its retail value (RRP), which is the price you could expect to pay in a high-street shop for the same product. In the case of the starting price for the Purely Diamonds solitaire ring, you’d be saving a whopping £709.

  1. £1,181 from Purelydiamonds.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: Purely Diamonds solitaire lab-grown diamond ring

In all honesty, we were dubious as to how a lab-grown diamond would compare with the real thing. Would it look as sparkly as a natural gem, and would it feel as special? But our concerns were quickly allayed after seeing, touching and wearing such gems. It’s practically impossible to tell a lab-grown and natural diamond apart with the naked eye, and this solitaire design in particular wowed us on every level. The stone is impeccably clear and we loved the unique twist on such a traditional design. If you’re looking to opt for a more ethical ring or simply want a bigger rock for your budget, a lab-grown alternative such as the Purely Diamonds solitaire is a worthy contender.

Want more inspiration? Read our round-up of the best alternative engagement rings

