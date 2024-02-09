The best romantic comedies to watch this Valentine’s Day

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s officially Valentine’s season – that time of year when many people get all gooey and romantic, when everything simply must be pink or red, and when chocolate once again becomes a vital food group. Whether you’re honouring it with a partner or your Galentines, a good old-fashioned movie night or romcom marathon is a perfect way to celebrate.

While not everyone is a hopeless romantic, romcoms have been warming even the coldest of hearts for decades. From period dramas that make us long for a sodden Mr Darcy to modern-day classics that assure us that being “just friends” never works, the romance genre is full to the brim with nostalgia, laughs and, above all else, love.

Right now, Amazon Prime Video is offering a steamy list of Valentine’s Day favourites, to get us all in the mood for love. To help you whittle down the options, we’ve put together a list of our favourite romcoms available through Amazon Prime Video subscriptions. If you’re not already a Prime member, don’t worry – you can sign up for a free 30-day trial subscription and cancel at any time.

Read more: How to sign up to Apple TV+ for a free trial and what to watch

The best romcoms to watch on Prime Video

‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’

A true classic, you can't go wrong with this Richard Curtis romcom. In the beguiling film, Charles (Hugh Grant) and his friends find themselves navigating wedding after wedding, as they reach their late 20s. Set in London, the movie deals with love, commitment and taking the marital plunge.

Watch now on Amazon Prime

‘Love, Rosie’

We can’t believe this irresistibly likeable modern classic is 10 years old this year. It seems like just yesterday we were mooning over fresh-faced Lily Collins and Sam Claflin’s friends to lovers arc. Whether you’re looking for nostalgia or watching for the first time, this one is a great pick.

Watch now on Amazon Prime

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

This romcom only came out last year and is a cosy classic already. Based on a New York Times bestselling book of the same name, the story follows Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez) – son of the US president (played by Uma Thurman) – and England’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) as their icy international feud sparks into a love affair.

Watch now on Amazon Prime

‘Dirty Dancing’

This Eighties classic continues to get hearts fluttering and toes tapping. Whether you watch it for the soundtrack, the dance moves or just to swoon over Patrick Swayze, it’s an all-round great pick and never fails to put a smile on our face. Follow Baby (Jennifer Grey) as she learns to dance, love and enjoy a bit of freedom. Just promise us you won't attempt the famous lift – head injuries are a surefire way to kill the romance.

Watch now on Amazon Prime

‘Twilight’

For some, a sparkly 104-year-old bloodsucker is not their idea of the perfect date, but others might disagree. The phenomenon that is Twilight is available on Amazon Prime and is sure to make any Twi-hard’s Valentine’s Day. Follow Bella (Kristen Stewart), the most envied teenager of the late Noughties, as she falls for vampire Edward (Robert Pattinson). Of course, much romance (and werewolves) ensue, making for an entertaining watch.

Watch now on Amazon Prime

‘How to be Single’

This film is perfect for a Galentine’s get-together. It’s funny and likeable but also has an honest, relatable message at its core. The story follows Alice (Dakota Johnson) as she moves to New York after splitting from her long-time boyfriend, and, you guessed it, she goes on to learn how to be single. Wild parties and misguided relationships follow in this very relatable, fun pick for those wanting to celebrate singledom this Valentine’s Day.

Watch now on Amazon Prime

‘Upgraded’

This brand spanking new Amazon original film launched this week just in time for the big V-day. Starring Camilla Mendes of Riverdale fame as an ambitious art intern who finds herself in a web of lies after meeting a handsome English man (Archie Renoux) on a flight to London having, slightly, exaggerated her job title. The charming rom-com is also joined by Hollywood legend Marissa Tomei (My Cousin Vinne and Spiderman: Homecoming) and everyone’s favourite Derry Girl Saoirse-Monica Jackson. With mistaken identity, a beautiful cast and memorable characters this Rom-Com is sure to make the classics list in no time.

Watch now on Amazon Prime

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

For more recommendations, check out the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime now