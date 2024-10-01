Hyde & Sleep: Lift the covers on this dreamy new mattress range

If getting a decent kip is high up on your agenda, then you may have noticed the resurgence in popularity of the memory foam mattress in recent years. But don’t be fooled; these new offerings are not the squashy, unsupportive sponges of your childhood memories. Modern memory foam mattresses are technology-led to offer unparalleled support without sacrificing on comfort, making them the perfect option for sensitive sleepers who crave a solid eight hours.

For those who are in the market for a new mattress, or those considering relegating their current mattress to the spare room, the new Hyde and Sleep range from the sleep experts at Dreams is worthy of attention. Dreams have long been known for their commitment to a great night’s sleep, and their new range of sleek, ultra-modern memory foam mattresses offers five different models to ensure even the most prolific toss and turners enjoy a peaceful slumber.

Find your Goldilocks mattress

Hyde and Sleep Original Mattress from Dreams ( Dreams )

Too hard, too soft - if you’ve ever struggled through a week on holiday with a bad mattress, you’ll know the importance of finding a sleep set-up that’s ‘just right’. Luckily, the Hyde & Sleep range from Dreams offers various comfort grades to ensure your body gets the right support. For those who like a firmer mattress with less give, the Original mattress could be the perfect fit. With two layers of responsive memory foam, the mattress moulds to the body to ensure an even distribution of body weight. The result? That delectable ‘sinking-in’ feeling that makes it seem as though you’re being swallowed up by a cloud. As with all the mattresses in the range, it also features enhanced edge support to maximize the sleep surface area. Or in other words, it prevents that unsatisfying ‘roll-off’ feeling and keeps you feeling cosy and contained in your bed.

Shop now

Keep cool and slumber on

Hyde and Sleep Deluxe Ice Mattress from Dreams ( Dreams )

Leg in or out, staying cool at night can be a real blocker to achieving a solid eight hours. Whilst traditional memory foam mattresses have been known to retain body heat, the Hyde & Sleep range offers advanced airflow foam and a breathable knitted cover to ensure good ventilation to keep you cool and comfortable. If you or your partner run especially hot, then the Deluxe Ice might just be the answer to your prayers. With an extra deep layer of breathable Aurora foam and an instant cooling cover, this temperature-balancing mattress is the king of comfortable sleep.

What’s more, it features profiled base foam divided into a staggering seven zones, meaning co-sleepers can enjoy a mattress that hugs their body without waking up to find themselves sinking into the middle of the bed.

Shop now

Great sleep, guaranteed

( Dreams )

A mattress is a big investment. Whilst buying a good mattress can be expensive, buying a bad mattress can end up costing a lot more in the long run - and not just in monetary terms. The team at Dreams understand what a big commitment a mattress purchase is, which is why they offer a 100 Night Comfort Guarantee. In the case that the mattress isn’t quite right for you, you can exchange it within 100 days for another model that’s the perfect fit.*

If you’re unsure about which mattress would best suit your needs, check out the handy Sleepmatch quiz on the Dreams website to get a list of personalised recommendations. For an even more tailored service, pop in to your local Dreams store to test out their patented body-mapping technology - or in layman's terms, have a nice lie down on their clever computerised mattress and discuss your sleep habits with their friendly team over a cup of tea. Sounds like the perfect way to meet your mattress of dreams…

Shop the Hyde & Sleep range

*T&Cs apply.